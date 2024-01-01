We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
30 Litre Capacity
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Microwave type
Grill
-
Color
White
-
Controller type
key pad
-
Controller display
Smart LED
-
Interior
Paint(Anti Bacterial Coating)
FEATURES
-
Auto reheat
Yes
-
Child lock
Yes
-
Quick defrost
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
Clock
Yes
-
Time Setting
99'
-
Stage Cooking
Yes
-
Microwave
Yes
-
Keep Warming
Yes
CAVITY
-
Capacity (litres)
30
-
Interior
Paint(Anti Bacterial Coating)
POWER INPUT (CONSUMPTION)
-
Grill (W)
1000W
-
Combi 1 (MW+Grill) (W)
1400W
COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Auto Reheat
Yes
-
Auto Defrost
Yes
ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS
-
Steam Chef
Yes
-
Rottisserie
●
-
Clock
Yes
-
Time Setting
99'
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
Quick Defrost
Yes
-
Stage Cooking
Yes
-
Memory Cook
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Net (Kg)
16
-
Packed(Kg)
17
DIMENSION (W X H X D) MM
-
Exterior
510 X 310 X 404
-
Packed
597 X 372 X 522
SYSTEM
-
UTC
Yes
-
Auto Cooking
Yes
-
Auto Reheat
Yes
TURNTABLE
-
Turntable Size (mm)
Φ 284
-
Recessed Turntable
Yes
STUFFING QTY.
-
20ft / 40ft.(set)
240/504
