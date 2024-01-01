We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
28 Litre LIGHTWAVE OVEN
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Category
Lightwave oven
-
Capacity
28L
-
Interior
Square
-
Control Type
Tact+Dial
-
Display Type
VFD
-
Door Open
Pull-Down
POWER OUTPUT
-
Microwave
900W
-
Grill
1250W
POWER INPUT (CONSUMPTION)
-
Microwave
1350W
-
Grill
1250W
COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION
-
Auto Defrost
4
-
S.A Menu
4
-
Crispy Reheat
4
ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS
-
Clock
Y
-
Time Setting
Y
-
Child Lock
Y
-
Quick Start
Y
-
More/Less
Y
WEIGHT
-
Net
15.9
-
Packed
18.1
DIMENSION (W X H X D) MM
-
Interior
343 x 218 x 465
-
EXterior
510 x 308 x 465
-
Packed
586 x 350 x 497
TURNTABLE
-
Size
Φ 320
