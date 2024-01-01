We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bake And Roast At Microwave Speeds
All Spec
DETAILED MENU
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Auto Reheat
Yes
CAVITY
-
Capacity (litres)
32
-
Accessories
Square Metal Tray & Rack
-
Capacity_cu. FT
1.1
-
Interior
Stainless/Multi Groove
-
Groove Position
Yes, 3
-
Edge Round
Yes
-
Flat Bottom
Yes
POWER INPUT (CONSUMPTION)
-
Microwave
700W
-
Convection
2200W
-
Combi 5 (MW+Convection)
2700W
-
MW Power Level
5
-
Heater Type
Halogen, Sheath*2
COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Auto Reheat
Yes
-
Auto Defrost
Yes
ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS
-
Clock
Yes
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
More/Less
Yes
DOOR OPEN
-
Pull-Down
Yes
-
One Body Door
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Net
26
-
Packed
30
DIMENSION (W X H X D) MM
-
Interior
440 x 245 x 310
-
Exterior
527 x 363 x 472
-
Packed
622 x 465 x 574
