39 Litre Capacity

Specs

Reviews

Support

39 Litre Capacity

MS3949CB

39 Litre Capacity

(0)
Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Microwave type

    Solo

  • Color

    Black

  • Controller type

    key pad

  • Controller display

    Smart LED

FEATURES

  • Auto reheat

    Yes

  • Child lock

    Yes

  • Quick defrost

    Yes

  • Quick Start

    Yes

  • Stage Cooking

    Yes

CAVITY

  • Capacity (litres)

    39

  • Interior

    Paint(Anti Bacterial Coating)

COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes (4)

  • Auto Defrost

    Yes (4)

ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Net (Kg)

    16.2

  • Packed(Kg)

    18.5

DIMENSION (W X H X D) MM

  • Exterior

    556 X 320 X 426

  • Packed

    638 X 379 X 506

TURNTABLE

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    ø320

STUFFING QTY.

  • 20ft / 40ft.(set)

    240/510

