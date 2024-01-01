We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19" Touch Screen IPS HD Resolution Monitor
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
18.9
-
Resolution
1280 x 1024
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
5:4
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
230
-
Curvature
NO
-
Response Time
14ms
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
18.9
-
Aspect Ratio
5:4
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
14ms
-
Resolution
1280 x 1024
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2928 x 0.2928
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
230
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%
-
Curvature
NO
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
180
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
473 x 154 x 416
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
406 x 94 x 345
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
406 x 62 x 345
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
4.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.3
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
2014
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
17.5
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5W
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Type
Built-in
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
YES
-
Power Cord
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
