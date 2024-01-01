27" Full HD Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27MK400H-B

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Multi - Size (Inch/cm)

    27“/68.6cm

  • Multi - Panel Type

    TN

  • Multi - Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    72%

  • Multi - Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M colors

  • Multi - Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.31125 x 0.31125

  • Multi - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Multi - Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Multi - Brightness (Typ.)

    300cd/m2 (Typ.) 240cd/m2 (Min.)

  • Multi - Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • Multi - (DFC)

    Mega

  • Multi - Response Time(GTG)

    2ms (Faster)

  • Multi - Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    170/160

  • Multi - Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signal Input - D-Sub

    YES (1ea)

  • Signal Input - HDMI

    YES (1ea)

  • Signal Input - [ Jack Location ]

    Back (Horizontal)

  • Audio Output - Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Audio Output - [ Jack Location ]

    Back (Horizontal)

POWER

  • Input/Output - Type

    Adapter

  • Input/Output - Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Input/Output - Output

    19V/1.3A

  • Consumption - NOrmal On (typ.)

    27W

  • Consumption - Sleep Mode (Max)

    Under 0.3W

  • Consumption - DC Off (Max)

    Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub - H-Frequency

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub - V-Frequency

    56~75Hz

  • D-sub - Max Resolution/Hz

    1920x1080/60Hz

  • HDMI - H-Frequency

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI - V-Frequency

    30~75Hz

  • HDMI - Max Resolution/Hz

    1920x1080/75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC - D-sub

    1920 x 1080

  • PC - Digital (DVI-D/HDMI)

    1920 x 1080

  • Video - HDMI

    1080p

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • [ Key Location ]

    Back Bottom

OSD

  • Languange - Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Traditional Chinese

  • Language - Number of Language

    18

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture - Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game

  • Picture - Original Ratio

    Wide/Original

  • Picture - Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Picture - Black Level

    Yes

  • Picture - DFC

    Yes

  • Color - Gamma Control

    Yes

  • Color - Color Temperature

    Yes

  • Color - R/G/B Color Control

    Yes

  • Gaming - Adaptive Sync

    Yes (FreesyncTM)

  • Gaming - Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Gaming - DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Gaming - Crosshair

    Yes

  • Gaming - Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP (Digital Port Only)

    Yes (Ver 1.4)

  • Auto Adjustment (D-sub Only)

    Yes

  • OSD Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • SW Application - On Screen Control

    Yes (2.0)

COLOR

  • Front

    Matt Black

  • B/Cover

    Matt Black

  • Stand

    Matt Black

  • Base

    Matt Black

  • Others

    Matt Black

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5~20

  • Wall Mount (mm)

    100 x 100

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Dimension (W*D*H) (mm) - Set (with Stand)

    625.6 x 204.1 x 468.7

  • Dimension (W*D*H) (mm) - Set (without Stand)

    625.6 x 44 x 375.2

  • Dimension (W*D*H) (mm) - Box

    709 x 459 x 159

  • Dimension (W*D*H) (mm) - Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100

  • Weight (Kg) - Set (with Stand)

    4.6

  • Weight (Kg) - Set (without Stand)

    4.2

  • Weight (Kg) - Box

    6.1

  • Stuffing - Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    468 x 936 x 1080

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Stand Packing Type

    None

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Hand Hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes

  • Windows

    Win10

  • VCCI (Japan)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Stand body, Stand base

    Yes

  • Others

    CD,Manual,ESG

What people are saying

