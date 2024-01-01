We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD Monitor
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Multi - Size (Inch/cm)
27“/68.6cm
-
Multi - Panel Type
TN
-
Multi - Color Gamut (CIE1931)
72%
-
Multi - Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Multi - Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.31125 x 0.31125
-
Multi - Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Multi - Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Multi - Brightness (Typ.)
300cd/m2 (Typ.) 240cd/m2 (Min.)
-
Multi - Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1(Typ.)
-
Multi - (DFC)
Mega
-
Multi - Response Time(GTG)
2ms (Faster)
-
Multi - Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
170/160
-
Multi - Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signal Input - D-Sub
YES (1ea)
-
Signal Input - HDMI
YES (1ea)
-
Signal Input - [ Jack Location ]
Back (Horizontal)
-
Audio Output - Headphone Out
Yes
-
Audio Output - [ Jack Location ]
Back (Horizontal)
POWER
-
Input/Output - Type
Adapter
-
Input/Output - Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Input/Output - Output
19V/1.3A
-
Consumption - NOrmal On (typ.)
27W
-
Consumption - Sleep Mode (Max)
Under 0.3W
-
Consumption - DC Off (Max)
Under 0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub - H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
D-sub - V-Frequency
56~75Hz
-
D-sub - Max Resolution/Hz
1920x1080/60Hz
-
HDMI - H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
HDMI - V-Frequency
30~75Hz
-
HDMI - Max Resolution/Hz
1920x1080/75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC - D-sub
1920 x 1080
-
PC - Digital (DVI-D/HDMI)
1920 x 1080
-
Video - HDMI
1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
[ Key Location ]
Back Bottom
OSD
-
Languange - Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Traditional Chinese
-
Language - Number of Language
18
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture - Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game
-
Picture - Original Ratio
Wide/Original
-
Picture - Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Picture - Black Level
Yes
-
Picture - DFC
Yes
-
Color - Gamma Control
Yes
-
Color - Color Temperature
Yes
-
Color - R/G/B Color Control
Yes
-
Gaming - Adaptive Sync
Yes (FreesyncTM)
-
Gaming - Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Gaming - DAS Mode
Yes
-
Gaming - Crosshair
Yes
-
Gaming - Response Time Control
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP (Digital Port Only)
Yes (Ver 1.4)
-
Auto Adjustment (D-sub Only)
Yes
-
OSD Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
SW Application - On Screen Control
Yes (2.0)
COLOR
-
Front
Matt Black
-
B/Cover
Matt Black
-
Stand
Matt Black
-
Base
Matt Black
-
Others
Matt Black
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~20
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W*D*H) (mm) - Set (with Stand)
625.6 x 204.1 x 468.7
-
Dimension (W*D*H) (mm) - Set (without Stand)
625.6 x 44 x 375.2
-
Dimension (W*D*H) (mm) - Box
709 x 459 x 159
-
Dimension (W*D*H) (mm) - Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100
-
Weight (Kg) - Set (with Stand)
4.6
-
Weight (Kg) - Set (without Stand)
4.2
-
Weight (Kg) - Box
6.1
-
Stuffing - Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
468 x 936 x 1080
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
None
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes
-
Windows
Win10
-
VCCI (Japan)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Stand body, Stand base
Yes
-
Others
CD,Manual,ESG
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.