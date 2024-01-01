We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17"
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Touch Screen,
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
17
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
4:3
-
Resolution
1280 * 1024
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
300
-
Contrast Ratio
800:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms (black<->white)
-
Viewing Angle
160/170
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7
-
PixelPitch()
0.264
-
Surface Treatment
n Glare, 3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
0
-
rmal On(Typ.)
30W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
2W
-
DC Off(Max)
1W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Silver 무광
-
Back Cover Color
Gray 무광
-
Stand Color
Gray 무광
-
Tilt
Yes (-20~ 140 Degree)
-
Height(mm)
0
-
Pivot
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
398(W)*228(D)*402(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
0
-
Box
462(W)*400(D)*193(H)
-
Wall Mount
0
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
6.7
-
Set (without Stand)
0
-
Box
8
ACCESSORIES
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Box Printing Type
Flexography(rmal)
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
0
-
HDMI
0
