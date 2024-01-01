We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Wide Monitor TV
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Monitor
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
27"
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
400
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7 M
-
PixelPitch()
0.3114x0.3114
-
Surface Treatment
n Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
Composite Video Input/Output
Yes
-
S-Video
Yes
-
Component Video
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Internal
-
rmal On(Typ.)
100 Watt
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1Watt (RGB)
-
DC Off(Max)
1Watt
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
Black Glossy
-
Stand Color
Black Glossy
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
-
Tilt
Yes (-5 ~ 10 Degree)
-
Swivel
Yes (358 Degree)
-
Height(mm)
ne
-
Pivot
ne
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
654.1(W)*210(D)*494.6(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
654.1(W)*121.8(D)*478.8(H)
-
Box
725(W)*535(D)*185(H)
-
Wall Mount
Yes (100x100)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.92
-
Set (without Stand)
8.48
-
Box
11.1
ACCESSORIES
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Box Printing Type
Flexography(rmal)
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes(2조)
-
PC Audio
Yes
