27UL500-W UHD 4K HDR Monitor and XBoom XG2TBK Bundle

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
-
27UL500-W
-
XG2TBK
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
-
68.4cm (27)
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
240cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare 3H
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Colour Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
POWER
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
36W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
41W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
26W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
622.6 x 460.0 x 209.4 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
622.6 x 371.0 x 74.1 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
700 x 446 x 146 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
5.1kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.6kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
7.1kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806096033838
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.