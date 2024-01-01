27UL500-W UHD 4K HDR Monitor and XBoom XG2TBK Bundle

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27UL500-W.XG2TBK

Key Features

  • HDR 10
  • sRGB 98%
  • Color Calibrated
  • Boost your everyday adventures
  • Mighty in mini
  • Booming bass even at whisper-soft volumes
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG 27UL500-W Front View with infill

27UL500-W

27UL500-W
Front View

XG2TBK

XG2TBK
DISPLAY

Size (cm)

68.4cm (27)

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch

0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

Brightness (Min.)

240cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

300cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

RADEON FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

Headphone out

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

36W

Power Consumption (Max.)

41W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

26W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

622.6 x 460.0 x 209.4 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

622.6 x 371.0 x 74.1 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

700 x 446 x 146 mm

Weight with Stand

5.1kg

Weight without Stand

4.6kg

Weight in Shipping

7.1kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096033838

No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 