31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR Monitor
Large Display Immersion
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Vivid Color & HDR
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
HDR10
Multimedia Features
AMD FreeSync™
MAXXAUDIO®
Immersive Gaming Experience
The gaming car scene from Immersive true 4K HDR console game with MAXXAUDIO®
*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating gaming features in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
More Vividly and Realistically
Playing a live football match in Ultra HD 4K HDR from the streaming service
*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating 4K video content in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.
Easy and Ergonomic
Height
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
31.5"
-
Display Type
VA
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
UHD
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
350cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
Display Port
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max.)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
55W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
28.1" x 23.5"x 8.9" (Up)/28.1" x 19.1" x 8.9" (Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
28.1" x 16.5" x 1.8"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
32.3" x 19.9" x 9.1"
-
With Stand Weight
18.5 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
14.8 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
25.1 lbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labor
