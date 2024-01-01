Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR Monitor

32UN550-W

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR Monitor

(0)
front view

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Gaming scene with exceptional clarity, and details in LG UHD 4K display

Details Mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor enables you to enjoy 4K and HDR content as you've dreamed of.

Large Display Immersion

 

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Vivid Color & HDR

 

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
HDR10

Multimedia Features

 

AMD FreeSync™
MAXXAUDIO®

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

32UN550 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only bringing unprecedented thrills with decent image, and sound, but also helping you win more battles with AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

The gaming car scene from Immersive true 4K HDR console game with MAXXAUDIO®

*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating gaming features in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.

The high resolution, fast-paced game scene with fluid and rapid motion compared to the conventional mode

AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, console gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout high resolution, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

The gaming scene with minimized input lag compared to the conventional mode

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

The brighter dark scene in the gaming compared to the conventional mode
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

More Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. The result is the most true with vivid color in a wide range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR10 technology in support of DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) color space.

Playing a live football match in Ultra HD 4K HDR from the streaming service

*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating 4K video content in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Ergonomic

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Height

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    31.5"

  • Display Type

    VA

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    UHD

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    350cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    3000:1

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • Display Port

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max.)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    55W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color Weakness Mode

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    28.1" x 23.5"x 8.9" (Up)/28.1" x 19.1" x 8.9" (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    28.1" x 16.5" x 1.8"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    32.3" x 19.9" x 9.1"

  • With Stand Weight

    18.5 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    14.8 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    25.1 lbs

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts and Labor

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 