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LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27G610A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0

LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27G610A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0

27G610A-B
Front view of LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27G610A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0 27G610A-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
top view
'+30 degree swivel monitor top view
-30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports
Front view of LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27G610A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0 27G610A-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
top view
'+30 degree swivel monitor top view
-30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports

Key Features

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • 200Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • Virtually borderless design
More
Front image of the UltraGear™ 27g610a gaming monitor.

27-inch QHD 200Hz IPS Gaming Monitor

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Collage of five feature tiles highlighting the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A: monitor frame with the text “27″ QHD 2560×1440”; sci-fi battle scene labeled “sRGB 99% (Typ.) & VESA DisplayHDR™ 400”; motion-blur motorcycle image marked “200Hz”; spacecraft image labeled “1ms (GtG)”; and a close-up HDMI cable labeled “HDMI 2.0.”

Collage of five feature tiles highlighting the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A: monitor frame with the text “27″ QHD 2560×1440”; sci-fi battle scene labeled “sRGB 99% (Typ.) & VESA DisplayHDR™ 400”; motion-blur motorcycle image marked “200Hz”; spacecraft image labeled “1ms (GtG)”; and a close-up HDMI cable labeled “HDMI 2.0.”

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Clarity that keeps you in control

With its expansive 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) display, UltraGear provides a canvas that can help improve visual clarity and detail. The high pixel density contributes to sharper-looking images and finer image precision, offering a more engaging experience.

Close-up of the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A monitor on screen, showing a sci-fi game battle scene with futuristic spaceships and mechs. Overlay text highlights the resolution and aspect ratio: “16:9 QHD 2560×1440.”

Close-up of the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A monitor on screen, showing a sci-fi game battle scene with futuristic spaceships and mechs. Overlay text highlights the resolution and aspect ratio: “16:9 QHD 2560×1440.”

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Immerse in true colors, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.

Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.
Side view of a monitor with a gaming archer character on the screen image.

Side view of a monitor with a gaming archer character on the screen image.

Fluid gaming motion

To bring a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.

Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Image shows a split-screen comparison of gaming visuals with synchronization technology disabled on the left and enabled on the right. On the left, the pilot’s view from a futuristic jet is distorted with tearing and stutter, while on the right the same scene appears smooth and fluid with bright motion trails. The header reads “Certified with a widely adopted technology,” highlighting AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible certification.

Image showing the AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification logo in black, centered on a light beige background.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Compact and sleek

Experience our virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel 

' -30° ~ 30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

'-5° ~ 20°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110mm

Pivot icon.

Pivot

'Clockwise

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 27g610a gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.
HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

Displayport icon.

DisplayPort 1.4 x1 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

All Spec

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