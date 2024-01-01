We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
QNED TVs
QNED epitomizes LG's drive to innovate and evolve, uniquely combining Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology with MiniLEDs for revolutionary color in more shades than ever before.
Apple Music Promo
See Pure Colors Even Richer
There are mini LED with lights on in line. The text says miniLED below image. There is colorful crystal image with alpha 9 processor image in left corner. The text says precision dimming pro plus below image. There is a RGB color distribution graph in triangular pole shape and the text says 100% color volume below it. There is a TV of 30° side view and there is colorful balloons in TV screen. The text below it says 100% color consistency.
With QNED 99 in the center, the entire QNED lineup is shown on the left and right.