Single Split Standard (2 635kW cooling)
All Spec
INDOOR UNIT
-
Nominal Capacity (Cooling)
9 000 Btu/hr, 2 635 KW
-
Running Current (Cooling)
4.2 A
-
Running Current (Heating)
4.0 A
-
Power Supply (Ø / V /Hz)
1 / 220 – 240 / 50
-
Operational Temp. Range (Cooling)
18 – 30 ˚C
-
Air Circulation (CMM /CFM)
6.8 (240)
-
Sound Level (H / M / L)
32 / 29 / 24 ( dB(A) ±3 )
-
Dehumidification Rate
1.2 (2.56) l/h
-
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Body
840 x 270 x 153 mm
-
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Ind.Panel
33.1 x 10.6 x 6.1 mm
-
Weight (Body)
7 kg
-
Drain Hose
12.2 mm
-
Piping Connections (Liquid)
6.35 (1/4) mm(inch)
-
Piping Connections (Gas)
9.52 (3/8) mm(inch)
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Compressor (Capacity)
9 000 Btu/hr
-
Compressor (Type)
Rotary
-
Refrigerant Charge
800g (R22 type)
-
Fan Motor (Input/Output)
63.2 / 25 W
-
Fan Motor (Type)
AC Induction
-
Noise Level
47 dB(A) ±3
-
Dimensions
770 x 245 x 540 mm
-
Net Weight
25 kg
-
Power Supply Cable
3 x 0.75 (No *mm²)
-
Blower Motor
27.6 / 7.8 W (Input / Output)
-
Max Piping
7 / 15 m (Elevation/Length)
-
Drain Hose
26.5 mm
-
Running Current
4.2 / 4.0 A (Cooling/Heating)
-
Air Circulation (CMM / CFM)
23 (812)
