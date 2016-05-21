We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
M-Range 18000 btu Air Conditioner
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Cooling Capacity
1.08~4.98~5.12 kW
-
Heating Capacity
1.08~5.28~6.10 kW
-
Power Input Cooling
1,560 W
-
Power Input Heating
1540 W
-
Running Current Cooling
7.3 A
-
Running Current Heating
6.9 A
-
EER
3.21 W/W
10.97 Btu/h.W
-
COP
3.61 W/W
-
Power Supply
1 Ø / 220~240 V / 50 Hz
-
Air Flow Rate Indoor,Max
17.4(614) m3 /min(CFM)
-
Air Flow Rate Outdoor,Max
38 (1342) m3 /min(CFM)
-
Sound Level Indoor,H/M/L
42/40/35/29 dB(A)±3
-
Sound Level Outdoor,Max
51 dB(A)±3
-
Refrigerant charge (at 5m)
R410A,960(33.86) g(oz)
-
Additional Refrigerant charge
30(1.05) g/m(oz/ft)
-
Piping Connections Liquid Side
6.35(1/4) mm(in)
-
Piping Connections Gas Side
12.70(1/2) mm(in)
-
Piping Connections Drain Hose (O.D/I.D)
21.5/16(0.85/0.63) mm(in)
-
Dimensions Indoor (W*H*D)
885x296x230 mm
-
Dimensions Outdoor (W*H*D)
770x545x288 mm
-
Net Weight Indoor
9.5 kg
-
Net Weight Outdoor
32.5 kg
-
Operation Range Cooling(Outdoor)
18 ~ 48 °C
-
Operation Range Heating(Outdoor)
-5 ~ 24 °C
-
Max. Piping length
20 m
-
Max. Elevation Difference
10 m
