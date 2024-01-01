We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Inverter 18,000 BTU Heating & Cooling Split Air conditioner
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Cooling Capacity
5.45 kW, 18600 Btu/h
-
Heating Capacity
5.57 kW, 19000 Btu/h
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Refrigerant
R410A
INDOOR
-
Fan Type
Cross Flow Fan
-
Motor Output
30 W
-
Sound Pressure Level
44 / 42 / 37 / 31 dB(A)+147 / 42 / 37 dB(A)+1
OUTDOOR
-
Fan Type
Propeller Fan
-
Motor Type
BLDC
-
Sound Pressure Level
53 dB(A)+1
55 dB(A)+1
-
Air Flow Rate
38.0 ㎥/min
-
Max. Fuse Size
15 A
-
Piping
Ø 6.35 mm, Ø 12.7 mm
-
Drain Hose Size
28.0, 16.4 mm, 1.10, 0.65 in.
POWER
-
Cooling
1680 W
-
Heating
1520 W
-
Cooling Running Current
7.70 A
-
Heating Running Current
7.00 A
-
Power Supply
220~240 Ø, V, Hz
-
Available Voltage Range
187 ~ 276 V
-
Power Factor
93.0%
-
Circuit Breaker
20 A
-
Power Supply to Unit
Outdoor
MOISTURE REMOVAL
-
l/h.
1.3
DIMENSIONS
-
Indoor Dimensions
998 mm X 210 mm x 330 mm
-
Indoor Weight
11.9 Kg, 14.5 Kg
-
Outdoor Dimensions
770 mm X 545 mm x 288 mm
-
Outdoor Weight
35.7 Kg, 38.0 Kg
BETWEEN INDOOR & OUTDOOR
-
Piping length
5.0 m
-
Max. Elevation Difference
10 m
