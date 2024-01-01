We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Single-Split Air Conditioner
All Spec
COOLING CAPACITY
-
kcal/hr (Min - Rating - Max)
900/2,640/3,460
-
kr (Min - Rating - Max)
3,070/9,000/11,800
HEATING CAPACITY
-
kcal/hr (Min - Rating - Max)
900/3,170/3,870
-
kBtu/hr (Min - Rating - Max)
3,070/10,800/13,200
EER
-
Cooling (W/W)
3.22
COP
-
Cooling(W/W)
3.41
ENERGY EFFICIENCY CLASS
-
Cooling
A/B
POWER INPUT (RATING)
-
Cooling(W)
820
-
Heating(W)
930
RUNNING CURRENT
-
Cooling(A)
3.8
-
Heating(A)
4.3
POWER SUPPLY
-
ø,V,Hz
1,220/240,50
AIR FLOW RATE(INDOOR UNIT)
-
CMM (H/M/L)
9.5(335)
NOISE LEVEL
-
Indoor Unit (H/M/L/Sleep) (dB(A)±3)
32/28/25/22
-
Outdoor Unit (dB(A)±3)
45
REFRIGERANT CHARGE
-
g(oz)
630
CONNETING TUBE
-
Liquid Side(mm/inch)
6.35(1/4)
-
Gas Side(mm/inch)
9.52(3/8)
DIMENSION
-
Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
840x270x153
-
Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
770x545x245
NET WEIGHT
-
Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)
7.5(16.5)
-
Outdoor Unit (kg/lbs)
32(71)
