M-Range 9000 btu Wall Mounted Air Conditioner
All Spec
INDOOR UNIT
-
Cooling Capacity (Rated)
2.50 kW
-
Heating Capacity +7°C (Rated)
2.80 kW
-
Power Input Cooling (Rated)
780 Watts
-
Power Input Heating +7°C (Rated)
775 Watts
-
Running Current Cooling (Rated) A
3,6
-
Running Current Heating (Rated) A
3,6
-
Power Supply
1 / 220-240 / 50
-
Dimension mm
756*265*184
-
Net Weight kg
7.4
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Operation Range Cooling Min~Max °CDB
18~48
-
Operation Range Heating Min~Max °CWB
-5~24
-
Net Weight kg
23,5
-
Dimension mm
717*483*230
