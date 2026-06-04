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LG MR9 | Dual tower speaker system with 1250W sound

LG MR9 | Dual tower speaker system with 1250W sound

MR9
Front view of LG MR9 | Dual tower speaker system with 1250W sound MR9
Front 3/4 angle
Wide front 3/4 angle
Low angle close-up
Front close-up
Front environmental shot
Front view of LG MR9 | Dual tower speaker system with 1250W sound MR9
Front 3/4 angle
Wide front 3/4 angle
Low angle close-up
Front close-up
Front environmental shot

Key Features

  • 1250W room-filling sound
  • Deep bass
  • AI Sound Pro
  • Connectivity
More
LG MR9 dual tower speaker system with 1250W sound and built-in subwoofers in a minimalist living space

LG MR9 dual tower speaker system with 1250W sound and built-in subwoofers in a minimalist living space

Massive 1250W sound. Dual tower design.

Built with dual 6.5-inch subwoofers, the dual tower system delivers 1250W of room-filling power with deep bass and clear, balanced sound.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

1) 1250W room-filling power 2) AI Sound Pro 3) Complete entertainment connectivity 4) Interior fit design

1) 1250W room-filling power 2) AI Sound Pro 3) Complete entertainment connectivity 4) Interior fit design

1250W room-filling power

The 4.2ch system combines dual 6.5-inch subwoofers for deep bass and 3-inch full-range units for clear vocals. It delivers a powerful, distortion-free, and perfectly balanced audio experience.

Dual tower speakers delivering 1250W room-filling sound with visible sound waves across the space

Dual tower speakers with built-in 6.5-inch subwoofers producing deep and powerful bass

Powerful bass with dual 6.5-inch subwoofers

Delivers tight, impactful low frequencies that add depth and strong presence to movies, music, and sports.

AI Sound Pro

AI-tuned sound for every genre

AI Sound Pro analyzes the audio of your content and automatically applies the best mode for Voice, Music, or Cinema—delivering optimized sound without manual adjustment.

Connectivity

Home entertainment hub for movies and streaming

Designed to bring all your entertainment together in one place. With 2 HDMI inputs and HDMI Out (ARC), it connects your TV and devices with ease. 4K pass-through and Dolby Vision preserve vivid picture quality, while Bluetooth 5.0 and versatile inputs—including Optical, USB, and FM radio—support a wide range of playback options.

Home entertainment setup with dual tower speakers connected to TV for movies and streaming content

Advanced EQ modes

Dynamic sound with Bass Blast and Football mode

Bass Blast maximizes low-frequency output for deeper, more powerful audio, while Football mode widens the soundstage and brings the energy of the crowd to life.

Dual tower speakers enhancing sports viewing with wider soundstage and immersive stadium audio

Interior fit design

Power that completes your space

The streamlined dual tower design saves space and simplifies installation while delivering powerful 4.2ch sound—blending naturally into your living space.

Dual tower speakers placed in a modern living room interior with space-saving design

*The appearance, the design varies by installation, environmental conditions, and other factors.

Personalized DJ control with the LG XBOOM app

Take full control of your sound with DJ effects and customizable settings, and shape your music the way you want—right from your phone.

Smartphone controlling LG XBOOM app with DJ effects and customizable audio settings

*App updates will be available.

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