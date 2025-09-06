Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM CK43N

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG XBOOM CK43N

LG XBOOM CK43N

CK43N
  • Front view with speakers
  • Front view fron right side with speakers
  • Front view fron right side with speakers
  • Front view fron right side with speakers
  • Front view
  • Rear view
Front view with speakers
Front view fron right side with speakers
Front view fron right side with speakers
Front view fron right side with speakers
Front view
Rear view

Key Features

  • Wireless speaker with multiple inputs
  • Twin spinning wheels
LG XBOOM CK43N units are standing upright in front of neon-colored lightings.

Boom up the party

Let the beat move through you. The LG XBOOM CK43N is made for your parties with its powerful bass and versatile device connectivity.

Multiple Inputs

Play your music effortlessly

Your speaker system supports a stereo auxiliary input as well as two USB ports, ready to accept to play various music with ease.

Front view of the LG XBOOM CK43N. The two USB ports are shown in circles closed-up. Behind the product, silhouettes of partygoers are visible.

Party up
all night

Twin Spinning Wheels

Take control of your party

Easily control the volume and track with smooth spinning wheels on the front part of the horizontal main unit.

Top view of the CK43N with pink and blue neon graphics around the each twin spinning wheel. The left wheel allows you to search songs, and the right wheel controls the volume.

Wireless Party Link

Amp up your party

Connect two LG XBOOM party speakers to scale up your party sound. You can mix and match your audio on any compatible speakers too.

On the left is a diagonal image of the LG XBOOM CK43N and on the right is a diagonal image of the OK99M. A neon graphic connects the two products, and together they'll produce 2100 watts of sound.

Multi Jukebox

Create a playlist with your friends

You can connect up to three devices to your speakers via Bluetooth. Build a playlist on the fly and seamlessly control it without interruptions.

A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM CK43N with two other smartphones floating around it. A Bluetooth logo is shown in bewteen smartphones.

TV Sound Sync

Immerse yourself in entertainment

Enjoy your favourite TV shows, sports, or movie with a powerful sound. No wires need to connect your speakers to your LG TV as well as easily adjust the volume with a TV remote.

LG CK43N is placed on the living room. Above the speaker, a wall-mount LG TV is showing a movie scene.

Print

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806098196432

CONNECTIVITY

  • USB

    Yes

  • Optical

    No

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    No

  • DTS Digital Surround

    No

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 