Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM CL65

LG XBOOM CL65

LG XBOOM CL65

CL65
Front view
Front view of xboom
Front view of xboom
Front view of xboom
Right side view of xboom
left side view of xboom
Soundbar of front view
Top view
Front view
Front view of xboom
Front view of xboom
Front view of xboom
Right side view of xboom
left side view of xboom
Soundbar of front view
Top view

Key Features

  • Auto DJ & Party Karaoke
  • Multi Bluetooth / Multi Jukebox
  • Party Lighting
  • Wireless Party Link
More
The image shows a purple gradient background. Three pairs of LG XBOOM CL65 speakers stand against the background in an arch format.

The image shows a purple gradient background. Three pairs of LG XBOOM CL65 speakers stand against the background in an arch format.

Powerful 950-Watt Sound

LG XBOOM CL65 pumps out epic sound with booming bass. Get the party rocking with big beats that fill the room.

The image shows a purple gradient background. Three pairs of LG XBOOM CL65 speakers stand against the background in an arch format.

The image shows a purple gradient background. Three pairs of LG XBOOM CL65 speakers stand against the background in an arch format.

Multi Color Lighting

Colored lights flash in sync with the music to add excitement and atmosphere to parties.

The image shows a blurred background. On the left side of the image, there is a close-up of the receiver's side view, with a hand holding a microphone. The index finger is extended to press the karaoke button.

The image shows a blurred background. On the left side of the image, there is a close-up of the receiver's side view, with a hand holding a microphone. The index finger is extended to press the karaoke button.

Karaoke Star

Singing is easy and enjoyable with a voice canceller to reduce in-track vocals and a key changer that tunes the music to your voice. You can also choose 18 different vocal effects to sing with.

*This function may not apply to some tracks.

The image shows a red vignetted background. Two LG XBOOM CL65 systems are placed on the reflective floor, facing each other.

Double Your Sound with Wireless Party Link

Link two LG XBOOM CL65 systems together wirelessly to increase the output to 1900 watts. This is immense sound for amazing parties.

*Only compatible with other XBOOM speakers that have Wireless Party Link support.

The image shows a red and black gradient background. In the center, a front view of the receiver is placed on a reflective surface. On top of the receiver, three icons are displayed: Bluetooth, USB, and FM Radio.

The image shows a red and black gradient background. In the center, a front view of the receiver is placed on a reflective surface. On top of the receiver, three icons are displayed: Bluetooth, USB, and FM Radio.

Versatile Connectivity

Choose from a variety of input options including Bluetooth®, 2 USB ports, and FM Radio.

The image shows a close-up of a long white TV table. On the left, an LG TV displays a guitar concert scene. On the right side of the TV, a speaker is placed on the table.

The image shows a close-up of a long white TV table. On the left, an LG TV displays a guitar concert scene. On the right side of the TV, a speaker is placed on the table.

Be More Immersed with TV Sound Sync

Connect the CL65 to your LG TV via Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filling sound.

The image shows a white surface with light coming from the left side. Three smartphones are placed on the white surface, and a hand is holding one of them. All smartphones are displaying the Multi Jukebox playlist.

The image shows a white surface with light coming from the left side. Three smartphones are placed on the white surface, and a hand is holding one of them. All smartphones are displaying the Multi Jukebox playlist.

Share the Playlist with Multi Jukebox

Pair up to 3 devices with the CL65 via Bluetooth®. Seamlessly control a playlist with any of them with no interruption to music.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Find locally

Experience this product around you.
picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 