LG XBOOM Go XG8T & XG2TBK Bundle

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
-
XG2TBK
-
LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806096033838
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806096033456
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Cone
-
Woofer Unit
-
120 x 84 mm
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes (2)
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
1.57" x 1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
USB
-
1
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
-
60W + 60W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
AC Adaptor Jack
-
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
3
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
15
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
-
50 W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5 W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IP67
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Speaker phone
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
-
370 x 151 x 147 mm
-
Carton Box
-
442 x 262 x 212 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
-
3.0 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
4.9 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
-
Yes
-
Strap
-
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.