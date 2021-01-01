Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM NL98 Speakers Only (Receiver Not Included)

LG XBOOM NL98 Speakers Only (Receiver Not Included)

LG XBOOM NL98 Speakers Only (Receiver Not Included)

NL98
front image
front image
front image
front image
side view
side view
side view
side view
top view
top view
front image
front image
front image
front image
side view
side view
side view
side view
top view
top view

Key Features

  • 3500 Watts
  • TV Sound Sync
  • Wireless Party Link
  • FM
  • Party Accelerator+
  • Multi Color & X-Flash Lighting
More
Powerful 3500-Watt Sound1

Powerful 3500-Watt Sound

LG XBOOM CL98 pumps out mighty sound with booming bass. Get the crowd jumping with thunderous beats that everyone can feel.
Multi Color Lighting1

Multi Color Lighting1

Multi Color Lighting

Flashing colored lights and X-Flash Pro sync with the music to add excitement and atmosphere to parties.

Control Remotely with the DJ App

Have fun using a variety of DJ sound effects straight from your smartphone.

Control Remotely with the DJ App1

Pump up the party with 4 sound effects, including Flanger, Phaser, Wah, and Delay. Also use Club, Drum, and User modes on the DJ Pad.

Alt text

Party Accelerator+1

Party Accelerator+1

Party Accelerator+

Choose your own sound and push the accelerator forward. Hear the sound build until it peaks with a thunderous boom.
Karaoke Star1

Karaoke Star1

Karaoke Star

Singing is easy and enjoyable with a voice canceller to reduce in-track vocals and a key changer that tunes the music to your voice. You can also choose 18 different vocal effects to sing with.

*This function may not apply to some tracks.

Double Your Sound with Wireless Party Link1

Double Your Sound with Wireless Party Link1

Double Your Sound with Wireless Party Link

Link two LG XBOOM CL98 systems together wirelessly to increase the output to 7000 watts. This is immense sound for amazing parties.

*Only compatible with other XBOOM speakers that have Wireless Party Link support.

Versatile Connectivity1

Versatile Connectivity1

Versatile Connectivity

Choose from a variety of input options including Bluetooth®, 2 USB ports, CD and FM Radio.

Be More Immersed with TV Sound Sync1

Be More Immersed with TV Sound Sync

Connect the CL98 to your LG TV via Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filling sound.

Share the Playlist with Multi Jukebox1

Share the Playlist with Multi Jukebox

Pair up to 3 devices with the CL98 via Bluetooth®. Seamlessly control a playlist with any of them, with no interruption to music.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Find locally

Experience this product around you.
picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 