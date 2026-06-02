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LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024 + XG2TBK

LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024 + XG2TBK

XG8T.XG2T001
Front view of LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024 + XG2TBK XG8T.XG2T001
LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024 + XG2TBK, XG8T.XG2T001
LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024 + XG2TBK, XG8T.XG2T001
Front view of LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024 + XG2TBK XG8T.XG2T001
LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024 + XG2TBK, XG8T.XG2T001
LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024 + XG2TBK, XG8T.XG2T001

Key Features

  • 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters
  • 60W for Loud Sound
  • Sound Boost
  • Boost your everyday adventures
  • Mighty in mini
  • Booming bass even at whisper-soft volumes
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
front

XG8T

LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024
Front View

XG2TBK

XG2TBK
LG XBOOM Go XG8T is placed on the metal table with orange lighting is on. Behind the table, people are enjoying the music.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T is placed on the metal table with orange lighting is on. Behind the table, people are enjoying the music.



Play, light and boost.

Light up the mood and feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go XG8T.

Feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go

Experience LG XBOOM Go's remarkable sound delivering deep bass and powerful output.

Get hyped with bigger sound

Your favorite tracks get an overhaul. The track woofer and cone tweeters deliver all high and low note rich and vibrantly.

Boss your party with 60W output

When your party heats up, you need the power to match. That’s why 60W output is here to back up the strength behind those punchy beats.
A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

Boost your
everyday adventures

Tag along and go. Immerse yourself in powerful sound with our compact speaker.
Short design film of the XG2T. Play the video.

Đoạn phim ngắn về thiết kế của XG2T. Phát video.

Military Standards

Military-grade toughness, rugged everywhere

Crank up all your outdoor adventures with the XG2T. Tested and certified to US military standards, the XG2T offers proven durability and maximum performance.

LG XBOOM Go XG2 standing on the rock to show Military Standards.

Print

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096033456

SPEAKER

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

Woofer Unit

120 x 84 mm

Passive Radiator

Yes (2)

Tweeter Unit Size

1.57" x 1

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

USB

1

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch (2Way)

Output Power

60W + 60W

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3

Battery Life (Hrs)

15

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

50 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP67

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Speaker

370 x 151 x 147 mm

Carton Box

442 x 262 x 212 mm

WEIGHT

Net Weight

3.0 kg

Gross Weight

4.9 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

Strap

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096033838

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

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