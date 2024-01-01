We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CINEMA 3D TV with IPS panel
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device
LED
-
Screen Size
42
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Direct
-
Dynamic UCI - for UHD / MCI - FHD, HD
100
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes(16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
H.264 Codec
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
20W
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes : Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes : Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Screen Share - MHL
Yes
USB 2.0
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Divx HD
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
HDMI1.4
1
-
USB 2.0
1 (through RS232C)
-
Headphone out
1
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
1 (H)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Sharing Component)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Sharing Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1(H)
-
HDMI 1.4
1 (H)
ACCESSORY
-
3D Glasses - # of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
F310 2EA
-
Remote control
Conventional remote
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
DIMENSIONS
-
Weight(kg) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
9.2Kg
-
Weight(kg) - 2) w/ stand
9.5Kg
-
WxHxD(mm) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
959x570x56.2
-
WxHxD(mm) - 2) w/ Stand
959x611x193
