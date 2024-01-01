We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 49" GAME TV
All Spec
INPUT & OUTPUT (SIDE)
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS232C
-
HDMI
1
-
USB 2.0
1
-
USB 3.0
0
INPUT & OUTPUT (REAR)
-
RF In
1 (H)
-
HDMI
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1 (Composite common use)
-
Composite In
2(1 Component common use, H)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
DISPLAY
-
Screen size (in.)
49
-
Display Type
LED
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
BLU Type
Edge
-
PMI
300
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom,Cinema Zoom 1)
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W
-
Speaker System
2.0Ch Speaker System
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes : Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type
-
Sound Mode
6 modes : Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
DVR
-
External Hard Drive (Recording)
DTV Only
-
External Hard Drive (Time Shift - Live Playback)
DTV Only
-
Schedule Recording (Manual)
Yes
-
Schedule Recording (According to broadcasting information)
Yes
SPECIAL
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
-
Local Key Type
Joystick
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control
L-con
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
USB
-
Divx (HD)
Yes
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
15 Language
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
