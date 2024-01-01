We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 Inch LG NanoCell NANO80 4K Smart TV & LG SQC2 Soundbar
Key Features
- A world of true color from NanoCell Technology
- Fully optimized picture and sound with the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K
- 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS
- Turn your TV into a Home Cinema with 2.1Ch 300W Total Power Output
- Superb Bass without with wires - Place your wireless Subwoofer anywhere in the room
- Multiple connections - USB, optical, portable in and Bluetooth® connectivity
-
55 Inch LG NanoCell NANO80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024
-
LG SQC2 2.1Ch 300W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1235 x 715 x 57.5
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
14.0
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1235 x 715 x 57.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1235 x 780 x 230
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1360 x 810 x 162
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
948 x 230
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
14.0
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
14.1
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
18.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806096041550
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Size (W x H x D) - Soundbar
-
950 x 71 x 47 mm
-
Size (W x H x D) - Subwoofer
-
171 x 320 x 252 mm
-
Net Weight - Soundbar
-
2.47 kg
-
Net Weight - Subwoofer
-
4.2 kg
-
Packaging Size (W x H x D)
-
1045 x 416 x 217 mm
-
Gross Weight
-
9.1 kg
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
-
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
-
300W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
-
50Wx2 (Tweeterx2)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
-
200W (Wireless)
SPEAKER
-
Soundbar - SPL
-
82dB
-
Soundbar - System
-
Closed
-
Soundbar - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
-
20mm Dome
-
Soundbar - Woofer Unit
-
2.2 inch
-
Soundbar - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio Input (3.5mm)
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes (1)
-
USB
-
Yes (Playback)
-
Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Dot LED
-
LED indicator Color
-
Red (Stand By) + White (3)
SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinema (Sound Field eXtension default)
-
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
-
Yes/No
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Yes
-
Control With Your TV Remote (Volume, Mute)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
-
Yes/Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
USB Host
-
yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Soundbar Type
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Soundbar Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Soundbar Power Consumption
-
27W
-
Subwoofer Type
-
SMPS
-
Subwoofer Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer power consumption
-
33 W
IN-BOX ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control Unit
-
MA5(Black)
-
Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Owners Manual - Web
-
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
