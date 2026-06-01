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77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026+65 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026+65 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

OLED77C66LA.65QN001
Front view of 77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026+65 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 OLED77C66LA.65QN001
OLED77C66LA
65QNED86A6A
Front view of 77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026+65 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 OLED77C66LA.65QN001
OLED77C66LA
65QNED86A6A

Key Features

  • Hyper Radiant Color Tech, a next-gen OLED technology for a new level of picture quality
  • X3.2 higher peak brightness with alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, for vivid highlights and detail
  • Perfect Black and Perfect Color ensures deeper contrast and vivid, accurate color in any light.
  • Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
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Products in this Bundle: 1
Front view of LG QNED evo QNED85 TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED evo QNED85 TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.

65QNED86A6A

65 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

Why LG OLED evo C6?

LG OLED evo AI C6 featuring Hyper Radiant Color Tech, delivering Perfect Black, Perfect Color, 3.2x brighter display, and alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine.

Hyper Radiant Color Tech

LG OLED evo AI C6, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color, shows a split planetary scene contrasting weaker blacks on the left with clearer detail, deeper blacks, and more vivid color expression on the right.

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

LG OLED evo AI C6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos visible at the top of the screen.

Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG OLED evo AI C6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

What is Hyper Radiant Color Tech all about?

Hyper Radiant Color Tech is our next-generation OLED technology that enhances every aspect of picture quality to an entirely new level. It delivers incomparable brightness, Perfect Black, and Perfect Color in any light, while preserving stunning 4K visuals with our best alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3. Experience OLED like never before—see the difference, feel the brilliance, and discover a new standard in viewing.

Brightness Booster Pro

X3.2 Brighter, delivering enhanced OLED brilliance

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3’s new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to X3.2 higher peak brightness, revealing more vivid highlights and clearer detail.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Brightness Booster Pro shows a dark scene where glowing particles surrounding a deer silhouette, delivering up to 3.2x brighter peak brightness with higher luminance and clearer detail.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region.

*Peak brightness is 3.2X brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.

*X3.2 Brighter applies model is 83/77-inch OLED C6 

 

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

Perfect Black and Perfect Color in any light, always

LG OLED TV features UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Color, delivering deeper contrast, enhanced brightness, and vivid, accurate color. See every star clearly, even in a bright room.

LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.

*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color pattern

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.

All New Dynamic QNED Color

LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced color reproduction rate.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors.

Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Certified 100% Color Volume with LG QNED evo

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

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