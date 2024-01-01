We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV and S70TY Soundbar
Key Features
- Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K.
- Brighter visuals by Brightness Booster Max.
- One Wall Design that merges seamlessly against the wall with a zero gap mount.
- Total Soundbar match for LG TVs designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket
- Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
- Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
-
77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV Dolby Vision 2024 - Wall Mount Version
-
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1712 x 982 x 24.8
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
37.4
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
-
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
-
Yes
-
Response Time
-
Less than 0.1ms
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1712 x 982 x 24.8
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1712 x 1039 x 321
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1879 x 1130 x 228
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
501 x 321
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
37.4
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
44
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
49.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806096101285
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes (Up to 4 views)
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.1
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
Main
-
950 x 63 x 115 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
200 x 377 x 285 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.1
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
7 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
-
1
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
WOW Interface
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
950 x 63 x 115 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
200 x 377 x 285 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
3.0 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.7 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
13.3 kg
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806091940988
