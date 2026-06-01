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86 inch LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV 600W 5.1 channel S65TR

86 inch LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV 600W 5.1 channel S65TR

86QNED85B6T.S65T001
Front view of 86 inch LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV 600W 5.1 channel S65TR 86QNED85B6T.S65T001
LG 86 inch LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV 600W 5.1 channel S65TR, 86QNED85B6T.S65T001
LG 86 inch LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV 600W 5.1 channel S65TR, 86QNED85B6T.S65T001
Front view of 86 inch LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV 600W 5.1 channel S65TR 86QNED85B6T.S65T001
LG 86 inch LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV 600W 5.1 channel S65TR, 86QNED85B6T.S65T001
LG 86 inch LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV 600W 5.1 channel S65TR, 86QNED85B6T.S65T001

Key Features

  • Immersive viewing experience on a Ultra Big TV
  • LG's unique wide color gamut technology delivers incredibly rich color palette with Dynamic QNED Color Pro
  • Mini LED with Precision Dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
  • Easy Soundbar control for TV with WOW Interface
  • Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro and Wireless Rear Sound
  • Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
More
Products in this Bundle: 1
Front view

S65TR

LG Soundbar for TV 600W 5.1 channel S65TR

Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

Mini LED with Precision Dimming

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG QNED evo Mini LED bring big size and color to every scene?

LG QNED evo’s Dynamic QNED Color Pro, which is certified for 100% Color Volume, and Mini LED with Precision Dimming's advanced dimming zones, come together to deliver ultra-vivid color and detail. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience from sports to movies and beyond on an ultra big screen.

Ultra Big TV

Discover next-level immersion with an ultra-big screen

Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED evo Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colors and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.1)

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

*Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED evo Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colors and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features the Eyesafe RPF 35 certification as verified by UL, indicating verified for reduced blue light performance.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features the Eyesafe RPF 35 certification as verified by UL, indicating verified for reduced blue light performance.

UL-verified for low blue light — ultra-big picture that's comfortable for your eyes

Video

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Stunning soundscapes surround you

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

*Screen images simulated.

Print

Key Specs

  • General - Number of Channels

    5.1

  • General - Output Power

    600W (Reference, THD 30%) 440W (Rated, THD 10%)

  • Dimension (WxHxD) - Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Dimension (WxHxD) - Rear Speaker

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

  • Dimension (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    5.1

  • Output Power

    600W (Reference, THD 30%) 440W (Rated, THD 10%)

  • Number of Speakers

    6 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    2.5 kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    2.1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    12.56 kg

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    20 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

ACCESSORY

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096066140

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