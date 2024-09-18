Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65 Inch LG QNED QNED80 4K Smart TV and S60T Soundbar

65QNED80T6B.S60T
  • Front view with bundle
  • Bundle front view images
  • Front view
  • Front view
Front view with bundle
Bundle front view images
Front view
Front view

Key Features

  • Incredibly rich, vibrant palette from QNED Color
  • Enhanced picture and sound quality with the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
  • Sharp, precise detail with Advanced Local Dimming
  • Easy Soundbar control for TV with WOW Interface
  • Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
  • Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
Key Specs

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

TV Weight without Stand

22.5

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Auto Calibration

Yes

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 904 x 295

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 172

TV Stand (WxD)

1167 x 295

TV Weight without Stand

22.5

TV Weight with Stand

22.9

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

29.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096041512

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Works with Apple Home

Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

340 W

Main

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

340 W

Number of Speakers

4 EA

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Optical

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Bluetooth Version

5.3

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

Main

2.5 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

Gross Weight

9.8 kg

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

ACCESSORY

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091944962

