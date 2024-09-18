We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65 Inch LG QNED QNED80 4K Smart TV and S60T Soundbar
Key Features
- Incredibly rich, vibrant palette from QNED Color
- Enhanced picture and sound quality with the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
- Sharp, precise detail with Advanced Local Dimming
- Easy Soundbar control for TV with WOW Interface
- Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
- Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
-
65 Inch LG QNED QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024
-
LG Soundbar for TV 3.1 channel S60T
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
22.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1456 x 904 x 295
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600 x 970 x 172
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1167 x 295
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
22.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
22.9
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
29.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806096041512
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1
-
Output Power
-
340 W
-
Main
-
850 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
200 x 377 x 285 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1
-
Output Power
-
340 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
4 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.3
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Interface
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
850 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
200 x 377 x 285 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
2.5 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.7 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
9.8 kg
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
ACCESSORY
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806091944962
