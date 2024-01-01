Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65 Inch LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV & S70TY Soundbar

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

65 Inch LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV & S70TY Soundbar

65QNED86T6A.S70TY

65 Inch LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV & S70TY Soundbar

()
  • Bundle view
  • LG QNED AI TV front view
  • Soundbar front view
Bundle view
LG QNED AI TV front view
Soundbar front view

Key Features

  • Incredibly rich, vibrant palette from QNED Color
  • Fully optimized picture and sound with the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K
  • Sharp, precise detail with Advanced Local Dimming
  • Total Soundbar match for LG TVs designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket
  • Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
  • Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
Print

Key Specs

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

TV Weight without Stand

22.5

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 909/869 x 285

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 203

TV Stand (WxD)

340 x 285

TV Weight without Stand

22.5

TV Weight with Stand

26.3

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

33.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096041499

AUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Works with Apple Home

Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Print

Number of Channels

3.1.1

Output Power

400 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.1

Output Power

400 W

Number of Speakers

7 EA

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Optical

1

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

Main

3.0 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

Gross Weight

13.3 kg

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

ACCESSORY

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091940988

What people are saying

