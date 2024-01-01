We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 49'' ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
-
Resolution
Ultra HD(4K)
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
DTS Support
Yes
-
DTV Support
DVB-T
-
Camera
Ready(TBP)
-
Resolution Upscaler
True 4K Engine
-
Cinema 3D
Yes
-
HEVC Decoder
4K 30P (USB and Internet Streaming Only)
-
Magic Motion Remote
Built-In
-
Micro Pixel Control
Yes
-
Number of 3D Glasses
4(F310)
-
LAN
Yes
-
Time Machine
DTV Only
-
Audio Out
Headphone + Optical
-
Sound Output
10W+10W
-
Freq/HZ
UCI 900
-
Backlight
LED
-
App Store
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Support
Built-In
-
Mira Cast
Yes
-
Mobile HD Link
Yes
-
Wi-Di
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
Formats Supported
DivX HD
-
HDMI
3(1.4V)
-
Component
1(Shared with AV)
-
AV Input
1
-
Processor
LM14
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.