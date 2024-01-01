Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55" Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Digital TV

55" Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Digital TV

55UH603V

55" Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Digital TV

55UH603V
All Spec

SUMMARY

  • Diagonal Class

    55 inches

  • Diagonal Size

    54.6 inches

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Format

    4K UHD 2160p

  • HDMI Port(s)

    3 (HDCP 2.2)

  • Other Input(s)

    1 USB, 1 RF in (Antenna/Cable), 1 Composite In, 1 (shared with composite) Component In, 1 Ethernet, 1 Optical, 1 RS232C (Mini Jack)

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 3.0

  • Refresh Rate

    TruMotion 120Hz

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • Other Features

    IPS Panel, UHD Mastering Engine, Tru Black Panel, HDR Pro, 4K Upscaler

PICTURE QUALITY

  • ULTRA HD (3840x2160)

    Yes

  • TruMotion 120Hz

    Yes

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • UHD Mastering Engine

    Yes

  • Tru Black Panel

    Yes

  • 4K Upscaler

    Yes

  • HDR Pro

    Yes

SMART TV

  • webOS 3.0

    Yes

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • LG Content Store (App Store)

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Content Share

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • Output Power

    20W

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby® Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    DTS-HD

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi® Built-In

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi® Direct

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)

    Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI®

    3 (HDCP 2.2)

  • USB

    1

  • RF in (Antenna/Cable)

    1

  • Composite In

    1

  • Component In

    1 (shared with composite)

  • Ethernet

    1

  • Optical

    1

  • RS232C (Mini Jack)

    1

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac, 50~60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    Less than 0.5W

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

WALL MOUNT

  • VESA

    300x300

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • TV without Stand (WxHxD)

    48.8" x 28.4" x 2.2"

  • TV with Stand (WxHxD)

    48.8" x 30.6" x 9.3"

  • TV Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    52.4" x 31.9" x 5.6"

  • TV without Stand Weight

    39.2 lbs

  • TV with Stand Weight

    39.9 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    48.9 lbs

WARRANTY / UPC

  • UPC

    719192607323

What people are saying

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 