65UG870T

65" Metallic Design Ultra HD TV

All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    65" (164cm)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Backlight Type

    LED

  • Field Refresh rate

    200Hz

  • MCI

    800. Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation images processing and backlight scanning technology - all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.

  • Local Dimming

    Yes

  • Ultra Luminance Technology

    Yes

  • Curvature

    6600mm Radius

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)

  • Tuners

    Single

VIDEO

  • 6-Step Upscaling

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Picture Modes

    Yes (9 Modes)

3D SPECIFICATIONS

  • 3D Type

    Cinema 3D (FPR)

  • 3D Glasses

    Yes (2 Glasses)

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    harman/kardon® design

  • Sound Channels

    Stereo (2-way, 4 speakers)

  • Audio Decoder

    DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM

  • Audio Output

    20W Total

  • Surround System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (6 Modes)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Smart+ TV Operating System

    webOS 2.0

  • Web Browser

    Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC.)

  • Magic Remote Voice

    Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • Miracast

    Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature.)

  • Time Machine

    Yes (Dedicated USB Hard Drive (min. 40GB) required for longer recordings and live playback function (sold separately). Internal memory capacity is 16GB total.)

  • Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)

    Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Compatible (LG TV Plus' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)

  • Universal Remote

    Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS) (Some brands not supported, check product for details.)

  • My Programmes

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Smart Share (DLNA)

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes (Uses Bluetooth 4.0 technology to send audio to compatible LG home audio products)

  • 4K Ultra HD Streaming

    Yes (Youtube, Netflix) (Netflix streaming membership required and is subject to Netflix terms of use at www.netflix.com/termsofuse. Internet connection required. Data usage charges and subscription charges apply.Netflix provides content in SD, HD and 4K Ultra HD. Netflix requires a steady internet connection speed of at least 25Mbps to stream 4K Ultra HD content, otherwise content will be downscaled to either HD or SD quality based on the available bandwidth. Speeds of 25Mbps available in limited locations and may vary depending on time of day. Please check with your internet service provider to confirm the bandwidth speed for your connection.)

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/MKV/TS/TP

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA/DTS/Dolby Digital

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide

    Yes (Built-In)

  • Dual Play

    Yes (Glasses sold seperately)

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (3) (HDMI Port 1 supports HDCP 2.2 and 60fps @ 2160p. All product specifications correctat time of printing. Specifications may change without prior notice. Customers are advised to check with your retailer before purchase.)

  • USB Input

    Yes (3)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • Antenna Input

    Yes(1)

  • Composite/Component Input

    Yes (Shared)

  • Audio (Optical) Output

    Yes(1)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes(1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes(1)

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    1461mm x 897mm x 255mm

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    1461mm x 846mm x 99.9mm

  • Weight with stand (without stand)

    33.7kg (30.4kg)

  • VESA Size

    300mm x 300mm

GENERAL

  • Warranty

    2 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

  • Energy Star Rating

    5 ½ Stars

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • 3D

    Yes

What people are saying

