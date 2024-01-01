Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-ray Player Built-in WiFi

4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-ray Player Built-in WiFi

UP970

4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-ray Player Built-in WiFi

UP970
All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Ultra HD Premium

    Yes

  • 4K Blu-Ray Disc Playback

    Yes

  • HDR Compatible

    Yes

  • 3D Blu-Ray/ DVD Playback

    Yes

  • 4K Streaming Content

    Youtube®, Netflix

  • Built-in WiFi

    Yes

STREAMING CONTENT PROVIDERS*

  • Youtube®

    Yes

  • Netflix

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 3D

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • USB Playback

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD-ROM

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW

    Yes

  • DVD-RW

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R

    Yes

  • CD-RW

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

VIDEO FORMAT

  • MPEG-1

    Yes

  • MPEG2 PS/TS

    Yes

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • MKV

    Yes

  • AVC Rec

    Yes

  • AVCHD

    Yes

  • M4V

    Yes

  • WMV

    Yes

  • 3GP

    Yes

  • MP4

    Yes

  • MOV

    Yes

  • FLV

    Yes

  • VOB

    Yes

  • TS

    Yes

  • DAT

    Yes

  • RMVB

    Yes

  • K3G

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby True HD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • DTS 2.0 + Digital Out

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Ethernet

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi®

    Yes

  • HDMI Out (2)

    HDMI 2.0a x 1 | HDMI 1.4 x 1

  • Optical Audio Output

    Yes

POWER

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Less than 0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)

    430 x 45.5 x 205

  • Shipping Size (WxHxD)

    480 x 282 x 106

  • Unit Weight

    1.65 kg

  • Shipping Weight

    2.59 kg

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

What people are saying

