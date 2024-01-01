We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-ray Player Built-in WiFi
All Spec
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
-
Ultra HD Premium
Yes
-
4K Blu-Ray Disc Playback
Yes
-
HDR Compatible
Yes
-
3D Blu-Ray/ DVD Playback
Yes
-
4K Streaming Content
Youtube®, Netflix
-
Built-in WiFi
Yes
STREAMING CONTENT PROVIDERS*
-
Youtube®
Yes
-
Netflix
Yes
FEATURES
-
3D
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
USB Playback
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD-ROM
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW
Yes
-
DVD-RW
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R
Yes
-
CD-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
VIDEO FORMAT
-
MPEG-1
Yes
-
MPEG2 PS/TS
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVC Rec
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
M4V
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
-
3GP
Yes
-
MP4
Yes
-
MOV
Yes
-
FLV
Yes
-
VOB
Yes
-
TS
Yes
-
DAT
Yes
-
RMVB
Yes
-
K3G
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS 2.0 + Digital Out
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Ethernet
Yes
-
Wi-Fi®
Yes
-
HDMI Out (2)
HDMI 2.0a x 1 | HDMI 1.4 x 1
-
Optical Audio Output
Yes
POWER
-
Standby Power Consumption
Less than 0.5W
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)
430 x 45.5 x 205
-
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
480 x 282 x 106
-
Unit Weight
1.65 kg
-
Shipping Weight
2.59 kg
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
