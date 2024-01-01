Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
There is a seamless Abstract digital blue and gold color wave with flowing small particles dance motion on wave and light abstract background.

Introducing a powerful little chip

α7 Gen5 AI Processor

With power comes great performance

Using deep-learning algorithms, the smart α7 Gen5 AI Processor optimizes picture and sound.

*α7 Gen5 AI Processor featured on the LG OLED B2, A2, QNED90, QNED85, and QNED80.
*α7 Gen5 AI Processor is only available with NANO75/76/79 models of NanoCell 86-inch TVs and UQ90/91 models of UHD 86-inch TVs.

AI Picture Pro

Optimizes picture like a pro

From a vast database of over one million data points, deep-learning algorithms recognize content type, remove noise, and optimize picture quality to enhance your viewing experience in real-time.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*AI Picture Pro is only available for NANO75, NANO76, NANO79 models of NanoCell 86-inch TVs and UQ90/91 models of UHD 86-inch TVs.

AI Sound Pro

Surround yourself with cinematic sound

Experience the immersion of 3D spatial sound with Dolby Atmos. Deep-learning algorithms transform 2-channel audio into immersive virtual 5.1.2 surround sound. With the addition of virtual surround and virtual height, this gives the impression that sound is coming from all around you.

*LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, QNED99 and QNED95 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.
LG OLED B2, A2, QNED90, QNED85, and QNED80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
*UQ80/75/70 feature α5 Gen5 AI Processor virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.
*Dolby Atmos is not supported on QNED80.

OLED

A colorful abstract image of a flower is shown on the LG OLED evo display and expands out of the television onto the backdrop.

Pixels burst boldly into life

Scenes look incredibly lifelike with super blacks and Infinite Contrast.

QNED

Colorful stripes are shown on the LG OLED display and expand out of the television onto the backdrop.

A vibrant color experience

With Quantum Dot and NanoCell, LG QNED delivers color like no others.

NanoCell

TV and LG QNED Mini LED logo is placed in the middle – the color powder explodes within TV monitor and the color powder also pops outside the TV frame.

The essence of pure color

Pure Color with 4K clarity makes for an immersive viewing experience.

UHD

TV and LG UHD logo is placed in the middle – icy winter trees are all over the TV display and the background.

Crystal clear 4K

Bringing vivid and clear 4K in your smart tv to a whole new level.
