DVD Player with USB Direct Recording
All Spec
PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW
Yes
-
Dual Disc (DVD+CD)
Yes
-
CD-G
Yes
-
Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
USB Playback
Yes
VIDEO FORMAT
-
MPEG-1
Yes
-
MPEG2 PS/TS
Yes
-
MPEG4
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
VOB
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital 2 ch Downmixed
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
Composite Video Output
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial)
Yes
-
Analog Audio 2ch Output
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Zoom
Yes
-
Loading Time
>7 Sec
-
Firmware Updates
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Screen Saver
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Universal
-
Remote Control Batteries
AAA (1)
-
AV Cable
Yes
-
Owners Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 120V/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
11W
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Unit Dimensions (W x H x D)
10.6" x 1.5" x 8.0"
-
Unit Weight
2.1 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
2.9 lbs
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts/90 Days Labor
-
UPC
719192587748
