Videowall de 55'', 500 nits, FHD, bisel delgado

55VL5PJ-A
Front view with infill image
Front view
Right side view
side view
Left side view
side view
Rear view
Top view

Características principales

  • Brillo (típico): 500 nit
  • Bisel: 2,25 mm (superior/inferior), 1,25 mm (trasero/trasero)
  • Profundidad: 93,1 mm
  • Interfaz: HDMI/DP/DVI-D/USB/RS232C/RJ45/Audio/IR
Más

Inmersión artística, cautivación abrumadora

A man is looking at a big screen attached to the window of a sports store.

*Todas las imágenes de esta página web son sólo para fines ilustrativos.

Capacidad de conexión en cadena

Al utilizar esta función de red en cadena, puede ejecutar comandos como control, monitoreo e incluso actualización de firmware.

Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.

LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare*, una solución en la nube de LG. Gestiona remotamente el estado de las pantallas en los centros de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallos y el control remoto, lo que garantiza la estabilidad de sus negocios.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VL5PJ installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* LG ConnectedCare es la marca del servicio LG Signage365Care. La disponibilidad varía según la región.

The ultra narrow bezel provides immersive images continuously.

Bisel ultra estrecho

El tamaño de bisel ultra estrecho de 3,5 mm crea experiencias de visualización inmersivas y fluidas en pantallas de video wall ensambladas.

VL5PJ can adjust the color temperature from 3,200K to 13,000K in units of 100K.

Ajuste de color fácil

Dependiendo del contenido, la temperatura de color de la pantalla se puede ajustar fácilmente en incrementos de 100K usando un control remoto.

The included SoC and webOS smart signage platform demonstrate its ability to execute several tasks at once.

Reducción de la brecha de imagen

El VL5PJ incluye un algoritmo de mejora de imagen que reduce las brechas entre las pantallas en mosaico al reproducir videos. Los objetos ubicados en los bordes del bisel se ajustan para una experiencia de visualización fluida.

* "LG Convencional" se refiere a pantallas que no incluyen un algoritmo de mejora de imagen.

** La imagen de arriba es solo ilustrativa.

High Performance and Great Scalability

Alto rendimiento y gran escalabilidad.

Gracias a su SoC integrado y la plataforma de señalización inteligente webOS, el VL5PJ puede ejecutar varias tareas simultáneamente, ofreciendo una reproducción fluida de contenido sin necesidad de un reproductor multimedia. Como webOS es compatible con HTML5 como plataforma web y ofrece SDK (Kit de Desarrollo de Software), a los SI les resulta aún más fácil crear y optimizar sus aplicaciones web.

* El SDK se puede descargar mediante el siguiente enlace (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com).

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    55"

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Directo

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60 Hz

  • Brillo

    500

  • Relación de contraste

    1.200:1

  • Dinámica CR

    500.000: 1

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    10 bits, 1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8 ms (G a G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    3%

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    Sí / Sí

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    Peso(Cabeza)

  • Peso empaquetado

    26,9 kilogramos

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1.213,4 x 684,2 x 93,1 mm

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1.337 x 247 x 833 milímetros

  • Manija

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    600 x 400

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C a 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % a 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • EMC

    FCC Class “A” / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    Yes / Energy Star 8.0

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Turkish, Arabic

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 