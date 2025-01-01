Still Have Product Questions?

Washer

1. Hot - Use for hot washing for heavy fabrics, such as white clothes, table linens, and heavily soiled clothes.

2. Warm – Use for warm washing for heavy fabrics, such as jeans, corduroys, or work clothes.

3. Cold - Use for cold washing for sturdy fabrics, such as casual work.

4. Delicates - Use for cold washing for synthetic fabrics, such as washable knit fabric and no-iron finishes.

※ In case of heater type washer, please refer to cloth care label.

Dryer

1. High Temp - Use this cycle to get high heat for heavy fabrics, such as jeans corduroys or work clothes (High heat).

2. Med Temp - Use for drying sturdy fabrics such as work casual clothes (Medium heat).

3. Low Temp - Use for drying synthetic fabrics, washable knit fabrics and no-iron finishes (Low heat).

4. No Heat - Use for items that require heat-free drying such as plastics or rubber.