Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
LG Story
LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
31/01/2024
Learn More
Reinventing The Future: LG’s Latest Digital Signage at ISE 2024
News
Reinventing The Future: LG’s Latest Digital Signage at ISE 2024
30/01/2024
Learn More
LG Guggenheim Award Recipient Stephanie Dinkins Presents Demo of Latest AI Artwork in Progress
News
LG Guggenheim Award Recipient Stephanie Dinkins Presents Demo of Latest AI Artwork in Progress
29/01/2024
Learn More
LG’s ‘Hack for Heat’ Finale Points to Exciting, Sustainable Future for HVAC
News
LG’s ‘Hack for Heat’ Finale Points to Exciting, Sustainable Future for HVAC
26/01/2024
Learn More
LG to Showcase LG Business Cloud at ISE 2024
News
LG to Showcase LG Business Cloud at ISE 2024
26/01/2024
Learn More

Search

  • LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
    LG Story
    LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

    31/01/2024
    Learn More
  • Reinventing The Future: LG’s Latest Digital Signage at ISE 2024
    News
    Reinventing The Future: LG’s Latest Digital Signage at ISE 2024

    30/01/2024
    Learn More
  • LG Guggenheim Award Recipient Stephanie Dinkins Presents Demo of Latest AI Artwork in Progress
    News
    LG Guggenheim Award Recipient Stephanie Dinkins Presents Demo of Latest AI Artwork in Progress

    29/01/2024
    Learn More
  • LG’s ‘Hack for Heat’ Finale Points to Exciting, Sustainable Future for HVAC
    News
    LG’s ‘Hack for Heat’ Finale Points to Exciting, Sustainable Future for HVAC

    26/01/2024
    Learn More
  • LG to Showcase LG Business Cloud at ISE 2024
    News
    LG to Showcase LG Business Cloud at ISE 2024

    26/01/2024
    Learn More
  • LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024
    News
    LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024

    25/01/2024
    Learn More

Multimedia

Reinventing The Future: LG’s Latest Digital Signage at ISE 2024
Reinventing The Future: LG’s Latest Digital Signage at ISE 2024
Learn More
LG Delivers ‘Sustainable Life, Joy for All’ With Latest Home Solutions at IFA 2023
LG Delivers ‘Sustainable Life, Joy for All’ With Latest Home Solutions at IFA 2023
Learn More
LG Showcases First Hotel TVs With Apple AirPlay at HITEC 2023
LG Showcases First Hotel TVs With Apple AirPlay at HITEC 2023
Learn More

Press Kits

  • Take a closer look at our innovative products shown at CES 2024!
    CES 2024

    Take a closer look at our innovative products shown at CES 2024!

    #CES 2024
  • [Image] Save the Date presskit v3png
    IAA 2023

    Have a glimpse of our IAA 2023 scenes more vividly!

    #IAA 2023
  • Check out LG Sustainable Village that wowed the crowd at IFA 2023
    IFA 2023

    Check out LG Sustainable Village that wowed the crowd at IFA 2023

    #IFA 2023

Subscribe

Sign up to receive LG Newsroom announcements by email.