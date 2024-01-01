We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Photography
We have three different types of photography, each with their own clear role to play.
All of our photography is unified by clear principles:
authenticity, positivity, warmth, breathing space, diversity and attention to detail.
-
- Everyday Life
-
Imagery should capture real,
spontaneous moments so it feels
warm, positive and relatable.
-
- Energy, Passion and Interests
-
We capture and celebrate the
energy and attitude of people
and their passions.
-
- Products
-
We capture the craft, detail and the quality
of our products. Always balancing warmth and
innovation in a way that feels uniquely LG.
Uniquely LG
Our imagery should feel warm, positive and relatable.
Always balancing warmth and innovation in a way that feels uniquely LG.