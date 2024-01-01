Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Photography

We have three different types of photography, each with their own clear role to play.
All of our photography is unified by clear principles:
authenticity, positivity, warmth, breathing space, diversity and attention to detail.

  • Everyday Life
    Imagery should capture real,
    spontaneous moments so it feels
    warm, positive and relatable.
  • Energy, Passion and Interests
    We capture and celebrate the
    energy and attitude of people
    and their passions.
  • Products
    We capture the craft, detail and the quality
    of our products. Always balancing warmth and
    innovation in a way that feels uniquely LG.

Uniquely LG

Our imagery should feel warm, positive and relatable.
Always balancing warmth and innovation in a way that feels uniquely LG.

