Make it sustainable
everyday

If you love it, look after it.
We create products that make
living sustainably, and cherishing
the life we love, part of our everyday.

Steps towards a sustainable living

  • Water saving

    Save water
    to turn the tide

    Almost 10% of global freshwater consumption is residential water usage.*
    Here are some innovative ways to help you save water and preserve this
    precious resource.

    Learn more
    A woman and a young girl standing in front of a washing machine, holding clothes.
  • A woman is peering inside the LG Dios refrigerator through InstaView.

    Energy saving

    Save energy
    Secure our future

    As home appliances become increasingly advanced, their energy
    consumption also increases. To live more sustainably, choose
    environmentally-certified, energy-efficient products that reduce energy
    consumption and meet energy-saving standards.

    Learn more

Sustainable materials

Conserving resources
matters to us

Earth's resources are limited, so conserving resources is no
longer optional. By reducing material usage or choosing
renewable or recycled materials, we can all live a more
sustainable life.

LG OLED evo
The LG OLED evo series offers lighter, more durable TVs using only 40 percent of the plastic that is used in LCD TVs of the same screen size, resulting in a 20,000-ton reduction yearly.

LG OLED evo

LG Soundbar
LG Soundbars contain parts fabricated from recycled plastic resin and feature polyester jersey fabric made from recycled materials.*

LG Soundbar

LG TONE Free
LG TONE Free contains a minimum of 12% post-consumer recycled content certified by UL ECV.**

LG TONE Free

tiiun mini
The tiiun mini exterior is made with recycled plastic, except for the transparent LED lighting covers.

LG tiiun mini

LG AeroFurniture
The Aero Furniture exterior is made using recycled plastic from old electronics.

LG AeroFurniture

LG Styler ShoeCase
We used recycled plastic for LG Styler ShoeCase exteriors, except the transparent windows.

LG Styler ShoeCase

  • *Materials certified by UL 2809 Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for recycled content applies to 2022 LG Soundbar models S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q, SH7Q, SPQ8-S. Amount of recycled fabric varies by model and LG Soundbar models, which come with polyester jersey fabric made from recyled material that meets Global Recycled Standard, are S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q, SH7Q.
  • **The Environmental Claim Validation certification pertains solely to the TONE Free product and does not cover additional accessories. UL ECV applies to UT60Q, UT90Q, UTF7Q, and xx.

Our commitments to the planet

Use smart.
Live sustainable.

Your sustainable living journey truly inspires us.
We're committed to both promoting sustainable living
and empowering you along the way.

Explore more

A woman walks towards the LG Dios refrigerator and takes out a drink.

For the planet
A huge iceberg is collapsing on the sea.

Carbon neutrality
The appearance of products being produced at LG's factory.

Circularity
Marigold flowers are blooming on top of the LG TV mini placed on the table.

Clean technology
Two people sitting in a wheelchair and two sitting people gather together.

For people
LG volunteers in a red vest tell us how to play the recorder to three children.

Social contributions