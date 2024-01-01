We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bringing warmth
to our society
We are committed to expanding opportunities for local communities,
youth, and individuals with disabilities worldwide.
We firmly believe that creating meaningful change
requires everyone's collective efforts.
Educational engagement
Creating opportunities
through education
We have provided greater support for institutions
and programs dedicated to serving marginalized communities.
We are dedicated to fostering skill-building,
delivering tech education, and supporting career progress.
- LG-KOICA Hope TVET college
-
- We operates vocational training schools in the fields of electricity/electronics and ICT in Ethiopia and Cambodia to contribute to the development of future industries in underdeveloped countries and to support the economic independence of young people.
- Since its opening in 2014, the school in Ethiopia has produced 60 to 70 graduates every year. In 2016, the school received the highest rating in the TVET evaluation conducted by the Ethiopian government. The rate of graduates obtaining nationally recognized certificates reached 93%, and all graduates have continued to find employment and start their own businesses.
- In particular, LG Electronics Dubai Services Corporation (LGEME) provides the latest product and technology expertise, and every year, we select the top two students from the graduating class as interns, providing them with opportunities for overseas employment.
- We expanded the Ethiopian Vocational Training School program to Cambodia and opened a course in home-appliance repair at three vocational training schools in Phnom Penh and Battambang in 2021. We have been selecting new students every year since, with the first graduates expected in 2024. Going forward, we will continue to provide various vocational training opportunities for young people in underdeveloped countries to promote their independence.
-
- Global IT Challenge for youth with
disabilities
-
- Since 2011, We have initiated the Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC) to bridge the information gap facing disabled youth and create a foundation for social advancement, like entering school and work. We continue to make efforts to improve participating countries' knowledge of disabilities by holding forums on IT and disabilities.
- GITC is the world's only IT festival for disabled youth, dedicated to overcoming barriers of disability, religion, culture, and nationality. Young people with disabilities (physical, hearing, visual, and developmental) from 20 different countries take part in four categories in the IT Paralympics.
-
Local community engagement
Advancing collaborative growth
within local communities
We take our social responsibility seriously, working collaboratively
with communities and individuals who share a dream of
building a more sustainable society.
- LG Ambassador Challenge
-
- Creating inclusive societies that work in harmony with the local area.
- Since 2017, We have been running a contest to help local community issues in Bangladesh. Residents submit ideas to fix a local issue, and we choose one individual to become an LG ambassador and receive support to solve the problem they raised.
- We will keep providing solutions to residents concerned about the issues in the local communities. We expanded the LG Ambassador program to 5 countries in 2020 to give more people around the world a chance to change their community for the better.
-
- Ethiopian veterans'
housing improvement
-
- We launched a project to improve housing in a veterans' village in Ethiopia, with help from the Community Chest of Korea and Habitat for Humanity. Between 2021 to 2023, with a fund of KRW 700 million, we have renovated homes of veterans and low-income families, built communal kitchens and toilets, and installed drains for communal showers.
- We also plan to install toilets, drinking water facilities, and IT facilities in schools that veterans' families attend. Plus, we give youth and women practical ICT training in association with the local LG-KOICA Hope TVET College. In particular, we provide detailed courses in CCTV repair and maintenance, which are in high demand. We anticipate these courses will contribute to higher household incomes.
-
- LG Social Campus
-
-
Since 2011, We have been running LG Social Campus, a platform for financial, space, and growth support.
It also develops talent, for social economy companies in eco-friendly fields to achieve sustainable growth. We donate to eco-friendly social economy companies, support company incentives, and provide programs to strengthen the companies' capabilities. We also support stable workplaces for social and economic ventures with growth potential. We help key talents and potential leaders to maintain a healthy social economy ecosystem in communities by creating a culture of social innovation, where local activists suggest ways to fix community issues.
-
- ESG academy
-
- The ESG Academy for College Students is an annual program creating talent adept in the ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) field. 230 people have completed the course since 2014. Students participate in lectures and mentoring, and experience planning and practicing ESG activities.
- They select works containing ESG messages or directly produce content, and hold a photo exhibition to highlight and improve social issues. They contribute by researching ESG activities of other global companies and studying best practices. They also explore and analyze environmental and social problems, present solutions, and promote social economy companies. We will keep running the ESG Academy for College Students and provide great support for future talents.
-
Ideal change
starts
with
what we believe in
With ongoing social contributions,
we are enriching lives
and making a positive impact
on individuals and communities.