Affectionate Intelligence
Less artificial,
more human.
Life's Good with LG AI
Life isn’t always easy. And we humans aren’t perfect. We shrink our favourite sweaters.
Leave phones in the car. Forget that important meeting.
At LG we get that. Which is why our AI is designed around humans to help us be, well, more human.
So in an industry that talks about technology first we’re going to say something different.
Something a little more human.
LG Affectionate Intelligence aims to be a different kind of AI, committed to being technology-forward while always human-centered.
LG AI is in tune with your life at every moment, whether you are at home, at work, or on the go, making it a bit easier and more delightful, just like Life's Good.
Affectionate Intelligence
LG Affectionate Intelligence goes further than a technology understanding users, becoming one that genuinely cares for them. Our Real-Time Life Intelligence is enriched by multi-faceted data from our devices and services worldwide. This enables us to analyze behavioral patterns and discover valuable insights through orchestrated processes with our devices, ultimately enhancing customer experiences and ensuring Life's Good moments.
Affectionate Intelligence
- Home, smart home
- Focus more on your life. LG AI Home solutions are designed to make your home even more comfortable. LG Affectionate Intelligence is there to thoughtfully care for everyone in your home, easing worries to live more genuine, more human. Learn More
- Work, behind the scenes
- Work smarter but not harder. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence at work. Productivity. Efficiency. Clarity. You can work even better at your work place where LG AI is ready to support you. Learn More
- Drive into the future
- Move with freedom. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence anywhere, beyond just home and office. While you're driving, LG AI syncs with your ready-to-connect devices elsewhere, detects your surroundings, and understands your behavior and emotions. Learn More
