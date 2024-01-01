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A workplace where everyone is respected
LG Electronics is committed to creating a workplace where people are respected, safety is ensured, and everyone has the opportunity to grow.
* This image was generated by AI.
We ensure the human rights and safety of all within our workplaces and supply chain.
LG Electronics upholds its social responsibility to protect workplace safety, health, and human rights through its RBA1)-based production site management program. Aiming to achieve zero critical non-conformances at 100% of production sites by 2030, the company conducts self-assessments and on-site audits to identify and address both potential and actual risks. Additionally, LG Electronics evaluates suppliers' ESG management practices and provides relevant training and consulting support.
1) RBA: Responsible business alliance, the world’s largest industry coalition dedicated to promoting responsible business practices across global supply chains
-
Production sites certified to ISO 45001100%(Excludes newly established entities (one in the U.S. and one in Mexico) that have not yet started mass production)
-
Percentage of production sites with zero critical nonconformances90%(Based on RBA audit requirements)
-
Percentage of high-risk suppliers1.1%(Based on self-assessment)
* Based on 2024 performance
Human rights management
LG Electronics has established a systematic operating framework to practice human rights management, enabling effective collaboration among board committees, a dedicated organization, and relevant departments. Through this framework, the company pursues responsible management to protect the human rights of its employees and stakeholders.
Human rights management policies
Revision of the global labor policy
Since first establishing its global labor policy in 2010, LG Electronics has continuously updated the policy to reflect revisions to global human rights standards and the RBA Code of Conduct.
LG Electronics global labor policy
-
01
Respect for human dignity / fair treatment / non-harassment
-
02
Prohibition of forced labor
-
03
Prohibition of child labor
-
04
Working hours
-
05
Wages and benefits
-
06
Freedom of association and collective bargaining
-
07
Compliance with labor-related laws and regulations
Human rights due diligence process
LG Electronics conducts human rights due diligence on all domestic and overseas production sites, as well as on its suppliers, to identify and assess actual and potential human rights risks that may arise from its business activities.
- STEP 01 Definition of human rights impact factors and planning
- STEP02 Identification of human rights impacts
- STEP 03 Human rights impact assessment
- STEP 04 Establishment and implementation of mitigation measures
- STEP 05 Monitoring and follow-up management
- STEP 06 Communication with stakeholders
STEP 01
Definition of human rights impact factors and planning
-
Define the factors that may lead to human rights impacts
-
Set the scope and targets of the assessment
-
- LG Electronics: All domestic and overseas production / business sites
- Supply chain: Tier 1 suppliers (being expanded to Tier 2 and Tier 3), and companies in the supply chain of cobalt and 4 conflict minerals (3TG)
- Local communities1)
- Customers2)
STEP02
Identification of human rights impacts
-
Identify impacts through self-assessment based on the RBA Code of Conduct
-
Conduct on-site audits based on RBA VAP (Validated Assessment Program) audit standards
-
- In-depth checklists by department
- On-site inspection surveys
- Interviews with responsible personnel and on-site workers
STEP 03
Human rights impact assessment
-
Prioritize identified human rights impacts
-
Major human rights issues identified in 2024:
-
- Forced labor
- Child labor
- Working hours
- Wages and benefits
- Non-discrimination/non-harassment
- Freedom of association and collective bargaining
STEP 04
Establishment and implementation of mitigation measures
-
Establish mitigation and preventive measures at production sites and company-wide
-
- Production sites (LG Electronics and suppliers): Analyze root causes of identified negative human rights impacts and implement measures to prevent recurrence
- Company-wide (LG Electronics and suppliers): If repetitive or serious human rights issues are identified, establish remedial action expanded across the company
STEP 05
Monitoring and follow-up management
-
Conduct additional on-site audits
-
Conduct document-based reviews to verify evidence of improvement
-
Monitor KPIs
-
Report progress through relevant working groups and councils
STEP 06
Communication with stakeholders
-
Publish the sustainability report
-
Disclose information on the company website
-
Hold stakeholder roundtables
1) For local communities, the focus is on preventing negative impacts through compliance with relevant laws, and local communities’ feedback is gathered via roundtables when significant changes or issues arise at business sites.
2) In terms of customers, efforts are made to proactively prevent negative impacts across the entire consumer experience and continuously improve service accessibility, enabling diverse users to use products without inconvenience.
Human rights self-assessment and on-site audits at production sites
As a full member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), LG Electronics conducts regular human rights due diligence at its domestic and overseas production sites, as well as with suppliers, in accordance with the procedures outlined in the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs).
2024 Human rights self-assessments and on-site audits at production sites
-
Scope
30 Domestic and overseas production sites, Tier 1 suppliers
-
Method
Self-assessments and on-site audits
- Total cases: 211)
- 7 Audits based on RBA standards2), 14 audits based on customer standards.
-
Results
1) Self-assessments3): Low risk sites (8), Medium risk sites (22), High-risk sites (0)
2) On-site audits4): Non-compliance cases decreased by 3.4% compared to the previous year
1) Of the 21 cases, 19 were customer-requested audits and 2 were commissioned to third-party professional agencies for internal assessment purposes.
2) Third-party on-site audits (VAP, Validated Assessment Program) accounted for 5 cases, and 2 audits followed the CMA (Customer-Managed Audit) standards based on the VAP framework.
3) 'Risk SAQ (Self-Assessment Questionnaire)' from the RBA Code of Conduct 8.0 is applied.
4) Based on customer requested audits: 33 Cases in 2023, 19 cases in 2024.
Safety & Health
LG Electronics has established an integrated SHEE (Safety, Health, Environment, and Energy) management system to manage safety, health, environment, and energy, and strives to realize its environmental management and safety & health principles. To this end, the company establishes SHEE policies and mid-to-long-term goals to embed a world-class safety culture at its domestic and overseas business sites. We also endeavor to minimize the environmental impact of our operations through thorough management of emissions, including water resources and chemical substances.
|Goals
|Achievements
|Plan
|2024
|Short-term (2025)
|Mid-term (~2027)
|
Achieve zero serious industrial accidents
|0 accidents
|0 accidents
|0 accidents
|
Maintain an incident rate at least 30% below the industry average
|At or below 30%
|At or below 30%
|At or below 30%
|
Achieve zero serious environmental/chemical accidents
|0 accidents
|0 accidents
|0 accidents
|
Develop a new platform for the SHEE Portal
|Systematization of serious accident inspection items
|Development of a new web-based platform
|
Safety and health management policy
Through LG Electronics' unique 'Safety and Health Management Policy', we have strengthened the expertise and safety training of our employees, and are striving to improve the safety and health management system and disseminate a safety culture.
- Practice of safety and health: We actively implement workplace safety and health and employee health promotion activities based on the management policy.
- Training and expertise enhancement: We conduct essential safety and environment training by job level to ensure all employees realize the safety and health management policy and safety culture in the field, and enhance specialized training to cultivate the expertise and execution capabilities of personnel in the safety and environment sectors.
- Management system certification: We strive to expand the integrated management system certification of our global production sites and support the acquisition and maintenance of the occupational health and safety management system (ISO 45001) for production sites.
Safety and health management system
1. Operation of the safety and environment IT management system
For the management of global environment, safety, health, and energy, we operate various IT management systems as follows.
SHEE Portal
Company-wide safety, health, environment, and energy management system
Facility management system
FOMS (Facility Operation Maintenance System)
Employee health management system
HMS (Health Management System)
Chemical substance registration/
management system
CMS (Chemical Management System)
2. Identification of potential hazards and corrective actions
LG Electronics proactively identifies potential hazards in business sites through risk assessments. Regular evaluations are conducted across all business sites to detect hazardous and risk factors. Based on the results, the risks are categorized by level of severity and prioritized accordingly. When a risk factor is classified as high-risk, a detailed corrective action plan is established. Upon implementing corrective measures, a quantitative evaluation is conducted to assess the effectiveness of the improvements, based on frequency and severity.
LG Electronics has established a process that allows all employees and suppliers to stop work and evacuate in the event of an imminent danger that could lead to an industrial accident, in accordance with the rights granted under the Industrial Safety and Health Act (ISHA, Korean Act). This process is designed to protect personnel from hazardous situations that may arise during operations, tasks, or the use of equipment. In particular, when a hazardous risk factor is identified, work stoppage is enforced immediately, and a Stop Work Order (SWO) is visibly posted at the site. Once the SWO is issued, a strict protocol is followed in which the Chief Safety/Health Officer verifies that the risk has been resolved. Work may only resume after official approval is granted. This process enhances on-site safety and contributes to establishing a company-wide safety culture.
This diagram shows the step-by-step response process for managing hazardous situations at worksites.
-
Occurrence of a hazardous situation
Imminent risk of industrial accident
-
Suspension of work
Employees or contractors must immediately stop work and evacuate
-
Reporting
The situation must be reported to the supervisor and the site safety and health team (or safety unit).
-
Corrective actions
The supervisor and the head of the site safety management department must verify the risk factors and implement corrective measures. (*Work suspension remains in effect until all measures to prevent further harm are completed.)
-
Resumption of work
The head of the safety management department or a designated safety officer must confirm the elimination of the risk and verify the implementation of safety measures before work can resume.
3. Operation of employee health management program
LG Electronics has established a physical and mental health management plan to promote the health of its employees and operates the following facilities and programs.
-
Regular medical checkups
We intensively manage individuals requiring follow-up and high-risk groups based on the results of regular medical checkups.
-
Specialized health management facilities
We operate an affiliated clinic, health management rooms, and psychological counseling centers to establish plans and run programs for mental and physical health promotion.
-
Health promotion programs
We conduct activities such as smoking cessation, metabolic syndrome management, weight management, and job stress caring.
4. Safety accident reporting process
LG Electronics has established measures to promptly respond to accidents and prevent recurrence based on its standardized accident reporting manual.
-
Initial report
- Quick communication of the situation
- Conduct emergency response
-
Information report
- Constitute the crisis response committee
- Identify the accident type
-
Accident investigation and measures to prevent recurrence
- Analyze the root cause
- Establish measures to prevent recurrence
-
Accident closing report
- Review the response system
- Report final result
5. Board reporting on safety and health issues and plans
|Category
|Frequency
|Subject
|Board reporting on safety and health
|Annually
|Regular reporting and approving of key safety and health matters to the board of directors
|Occupational safety and health committee
|Quarterly
|Deliberation and resolution of important matters concerning the safety and health of workers
|Executive council on safety and health
|Monthly
|Deliberation and resolution by executives on important matters of the safety and environment center
Environment
LG Electronics prioritizes environmental protection as a core value of our business activities and strictly complies with environmental laws and international agreements. We continuously strive to minimize our environmental impact, setting environmental impact reduction targets in connection with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and working to implement them.Download environmental management policy
Chemical substance management
Since 2013, we have been systematically managing the entire lifecycle of chemical substances based on our proprietary 'LG Chemical Management System (LGCMS)'. Initially applied to all domestic business sites in 2013, the system was expanded to include all overseas business sites starting in 2021. Through LGCMS, we continue our efforts for the reduction and substitution of hazardous chemical substances.
-
STEP 01
Preliminary screening
All chemical substances used for production and r&d across domestic and International business sites
Prior acquistion of chemical substance information, including Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) and LoC (Letter of Confirmation)
Preliminary review by speicalized departments on regulatory compliance by country and the hazards/risks of substances
-
STEP 02
Procurement and receiving
Only chemical substances that have passed the preliminary screening process are permitted for receiving
Receiving allowed only after verifying appropriate storage and usage locations
-
STEP 03
Usage management
All products in use are managed with chemical product labeling
Designation of chemical substance managers and training for relevant personnel
Operation and management of chemical handling facilities in compliance with legal requirements
-
STEP 04
Disposal management
Periodic inventory checks of chemical products to verify current status and dispose of unused products
Disposal in accordance with national waste management regulations
Chemical regulatory compliance
To comply with chemical regulations, we monitor global chemical regulations and laws to revise/amend internal standards and establish corresponding strategies. Additionally, we conduct activities for the elimination and substitution of hazardous substances in accordance with internal management standards for each of the following stages (annually).
-
Supply chain
Compliance with chemical substance handling standards and facility operation
Preparation and maintenance of MSDS/Substance specifications, etc.
-
R&D
Hazard review of substances for R&D purposes
-
Production stage - Business sites
Monitoring and compliance with relevant environmental laws and regulations
Review of chemical substance components used in the production stage
Conducting environmental status assessments of production sites and monitoring the improvement of identified deficiencies
Installation and operation of environmental pollution prevention facilities
Continuous operation and improvement of environmental management processes
-
Business operations
Operation of chemical substance-related information management systems
Prior review of newly handled chemical substances
Strengthening management of hazardous chemical substances and rba-managed substances
Water resource management
LG Electronics effectively manages water resources by building a comprehensive water inventory, assessing various water-related risks, including source depletion, quality degradation, increased usage, and monitoring water consumption at production sites.
Key management measures
-
Risk assessment and monitoring
Based on the water inventory, we regularly assess water resources risks (water scarcity, water quality deterioration, increased usage) and monitor water consumption at production sites.
-
Water use efficiency improvement
We enhance water use efficiency by introducing a 'Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system', which allows already used water to be recycled for landscaping or industrial purposes.
-
Contingency management
We prepare contingency plans for unexpected water supply disruptions by securing emergency water reserves, managing facilities to enable operation for at least two days even during a water supply disruption.
-
LG Electronics operates tailored training programs for employees who handle hazardous chemicals to ensure safety.
Target group Training content Training method For workers at sites handling hazardous substances
Chemical substance safety management
Incident response and action protocols
Evacuation procedures
Hazardous substance handling guidelines
Combination of on-site safety training and online education
For R&D employees
Chemical substance management
Customized safety and health education tailored to laboratory characteristics
-
-
This table summarizes the status of environmental, safety and health, energy, and quality certifications across LG Electronics’ global operations. major international standards such as ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 50001, and ISO 9001 are applied across sites in the americas, Americas, Europe, Asia, and other regions.
USA
- Business site LGETN (Tennessee)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification -
Mexico
- Business site LGEMN (Monterrey)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy -
- Quality certification ISO 9001
- Business site LGERS (Reynosa)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy -
- Quality certification ISO 9001
- Business site LGEMX (Mexicali)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
Brazil
- Business site LGESP_M (Manaus)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
Poland
- Business site LGEMA (Mlawa)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
-
Quality certification
ISO 9001
IATF 16949
- Business site LGEWR (Wrocław)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
CIS
- Business site LGERA (Ruza)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification CIG-023
Egypt
- Business site LGEEG (Cairo)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy -
- Quality certification ISO 9001
Saudi Arabia
- Business site LGESR (Riyadh)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy -
- Quality certification ISO 9001
Türkiye
- Business site LGEAT (Istanbul)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
India
- Business site LGEIL_N (Noida)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
- Business site LGEIL_P (Pune)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy -
- Quality certification ISO 9001
Thailand
- Business site LGETH (Rayong)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
Vietnam
- Business site LGEVH (Hai Phong)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
-
Quality certification
ISO 9001
IATF 16949
Indonesia
- Business site LGEIN_C (Cibitung)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
- Business site LGEIN_T (Tangerang)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
China
- Business site LGEPN (Nanjing (Washing Machine))
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
- Business site LGENT (Nanjing (New Tech))
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
- Business site LGENV (Nanjing (Automobile))
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy -
- Quality certification IATF 16949
- Business site LGETR (Taizhou)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
- Business site LGETA (Tianjin)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
- Business site LGEQA (Qingdao Chiller)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy -
- Quality certification ISO 9001
- Business site LGEQH (Qinhuangdao)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy -
- Quality certification ISO 9001
- Business site LGEHZ (Huizhou)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
Korea
- Business site Changwon1
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
- Business site Changwon2
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
- Business site Gumi
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
- Business site Pyeongtaek
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
-
Quality certification
ISO 9001
IATF 16949
E-Mark CIG-023
- Business site Pyeongtaek (Chiller)
- Environmental management ISO 14001
- Safety and Health ISO 45001
- Energy ISO 50001
- Quality certification ISO 9001
* Excluding newly established subsidiaries (1 in the U.S., 1 in Mexico) that have not yet stabilized mass production
** As of December 2024
Supply chain management
Based on the philosophy of 'Trust and Communication, Change and Innovation, and Shared Destiny,' LG Electronics is creating a new future together by growing continuously with its suppliers. To this end, in addition to providing substantial support through the '5 Major Strategic Tasks for Shared Growth,' we build a better supply chain by strengthening ESG risk management as a member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA).
Supplier shared growth strategy
Key value
Vigorous efforts for sustainable growth with suppliers
Three major spirits
-
Trust and communication
- Jeong-Do Management
- Fair competition
-
Change and innovation
- Manufacturing competitiveness
- No.1 spirit
-
Shared destiny
- Social responsibility
- Mutual win-win
Five strategic tasks
-
Enhancing CompetivenessLearn more
-
Next-generation technology supportLearn more
-
FundingLearn more
-
Training and human resources supportLearn more
-
Mutual communication enhancementLearn more
Supply chain risk management
LG Electronics has established and operates a comprehensive risk management framework to systematically identify and manage ESG risks across its supply chain.
- Conduct supplier self-assessments through internally developed management system.
- Perform on-site audits and implement corrective actions for suppliers assessed as high-risk based on the self-assessment results.
- Strengthen environmental risk management by conducting greenhouse gas emissions survey targeting major suppliers (since 2022).
Status of LG Electronics' major suppliers
|Classification
|Unit
|2025
|Tier 1 suppliers1)
|Companies
|1,080
|Core Tier 1 suppliers2)
|215 (Transaction volume: Top 70% or above)
- 1) Tier 1 suppliers: Excluding suppliers with purchasing amounts less than krw 100 million, agencies, non-manufacturers, and service providers.
- 2) Core tier 1 suppliers: Core suppliers are identified based on transaction amount and share, ESG management status, the supply of key components related to future technologies, and the need for enhanced oversight due to the specialized nature of the supplied parts.
New supplier registration process incorporating ESG Factors
LG Electronics confirms compliance with the supplier code of conduct and international trade regulations when selecting new suppliers, and assesses them based on the following evaluation factors:
New supplier registration process
-
Transaction request
Suppliers
-
Registration review
Procurement team
-
Regulation compliance review
Compliance team
-
Follow-up management
Procurement team
Evaluation items for new supplier assessment
This diagram shows the evaluation items for new supplier assessment. Environment is a mandatory item, while other factors are weighted: Management including ESG assessment (20%), Cost (30%), Responsiveness / Delivery (10%), Quality (30%), and Technology (10%).
- Environment
- Management
(including ESG assessment)
- Cost
- Responsiveness / Delivery
- Quality
- Technology
Green Program Plus (GP Plus)
- Since 2005, we have operated the ‘Green Program Plus (GP Plus)’ to enhance the environmental competitiveness of our suppliers and lay the foundation for shared growth by transferring technology and know-how.
- To comply with the global environmental regulations on hazardous substances management in products, the management scope of the GP Plus has been expanded to include supply chain.
Supplier training and technical support
- To strengthen green partnerships with suppliers, we provide systematic annual training on hazardous substance regulatory compliance, green professional skills, and ghg management for environmental staff at suppliers and LG Electronics.
- We run a 'Hazardous Substance Measurement Expert' program for supplier testing staff to advance their management and measurement capabilities and ensure high data reliability.
Conflict minerals
LG Electronics establishes management standards and conducts due diligence on relevant suppliers in accordance with the 'OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas (CAHRAs)', and transparently discloses this information.
* Conflict minerals refer to Tin, Tantalum, Tungsten, and Gold (3TG) mined in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and adjoining countries. These minerals are linked to social issues that cause severe human rights violations by becoming a funding source for armed groups.
OECD Guidance-based due diligence
LG Electronics conducts due diligence on whether raw materials and components supplied by Tier 1 suppliers include conflict minerals, in accordance with the OECD Guidance.
Supplier obligations
Tier 1 suppliers are required to document the conflict mineral verification procedures and evidence, register the relevant information in the LG Electronics conflict minerals management system, and verify the use of conflict minerals by tier 2 and lower-tier suppliers.
RMAP certification and 100% achievement
LG Electronics requires all smelters in its supply chain to secure RMAP (Responsible Minerals Assurance Process) certification. As a result, we achieved the target of 100% use of RMAP-certified smelters for 3TG (Conflict Minerals) by 2021 (Tantalum/Tungsten in 2019, Tin in 2020, Gold in 2021).
Expansion of managed minerals (Cobalt)
In addition to 3TG, to address social issues such as child labor, we are establishing responsible mineral sourcing practices, including commencing the tracing of cobalt in the supply chain since 2019.
LG Electronics established management standards to operate the requirements and processes of the conflict minerals management system, referencing the U.S. securities and exchange commission (SEC) reporting standards and the OECD Guidance.
Scope of application
These management standards are comprehensively applied to all products that LG Electronics internally develops, produces, sells, and supplies, as well as all products and raw materials supplied by our suppliers.
Operation of dedicated global organization
Comprised of departments responsible for compliance with responsible mineral policies/standards, fulfillment of social responsibilities, and mineral purchasing and procurement.
Key activities
- External communication utilizing the website and email (conflict-mineral@lge.com)
- Analysis of external trends, including customer requests, regulatory compliance, rmi tools, international forums, and NGOs
- Maintenance and improvement of supplier information through continuous operation of the conflict minerals management system (HSMS/CMMS)
- Internal reporting and support for enhancing the effectiveness of the conflict minerals program and addressing risks
Participation in global initiatives:
- RBA (Responsible Business Alliance): Joined in 2010, operates a CSR framework based on the RBA Code of Conduct.
- RMI (Responsible Minerals Initiative): Joined as a corporate member and participates in working groups, supporting mineral origin verification and due diligence activities.
- PPA (Public-Private Alliance for Responsible Minerals Trade): Joined in 2018, collaborates with the U.S. government, NGOs, and others to support sustainable supply chain solutions.
Expansion of managed minerals (Cobalt)
In addition to 3TG, we are establishing responsible mineral sourcing practices, including commencing the tracing of cobalt in the supply chain since 2019, to address social issues such as child labor.
* Responsible minerals initiative (RMI): Provides member companies with regular updates on global smelter mineral usage and hosts forums to share best practices for addressing conflict mineral issues.
- LG Electronics operates systems for conflict minerals management (HSMS: Hazardous Substances Management System, CMMS: Conflict Minerals Management System) to collect information on conflict minerals included in raw materials, components, and products.
- LG Electronics' suppliers are required to submit information regarding the production and sourcing of conflict minerals (including whether conflict minerals are used, and the respective smelters and refiners for each substance) contained in the raw materials, components, and products they supply.
- When suppliers submit conflict minerals information, LG Electronics uses the substance data registered by the suppliers in the HSMS to verify the inclusion of conflict minerals or cobalt, and conducts a cross-check with the origin and smelter information for conflict minerals and cobalt in the CMMS.
- The information registered by suppliers is utilized to confirm the origin and smelters of the conflict minerals and identify major risk factors by using the certification status based on the RMI's RMAP (Responsible Minerals Assurance Process) due diligence results, RCOI (Reasonable Country of Origin Sourcing Information), and other publicly available data.
- We conduct inspections and due diligence on suppliers, and regularly assess risks related to conflict minerals.
- We identify major risk factors through due diligence and take appropriate action through investigation if identified as a high-risk supplier.
- We require all smelters in the supply chain to secure certification for the responsible use of minerals.
- We continuously communicate with suppliers and partner companies to encourage smelters' participation in the certification scheme.
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- Provide consulting by dispatching experts in various fields to enhance the manufacturing competitiveness of suppliers.
- Transfer LG Electronics’ know-how on establishing production line automation and informatization infrastructure in various areas, including smart factory, quality/productivity, and field improvement fundamentals (FI-11).
- Support suppliers in enhancing total productivity, increasing sales, and creating new jobs.
- Support the costs of ESG assessment and consulting from authoritative external certification bodies to help suppliers establish their ESG systems and strengthen competitiveness.
- Support the financial stability of suppliers through a range of funding programs.
- Provide funding for improving productivity and quality, facility expansion, overseas market entry, and new technology development (KRW 37.5 billion in interest-free funding annually since 2004).
- Partner with financial institutions to establish shared growth funds, offering low-interest loans to suppliers (since 2010).
- Jointly launch an ESG fund with banking partners to provide additional financial support to suppliers in need of funding for implementing Carbon Neutrality, ESG management, and social value creation (since 2023).
- Operate a shared payment system to facilitate fair and reliable payment transactions among suppliers.
- Establish a real-time communication channel by setting up a partnership proposal system and a voice of supplier (VOS) system within the supplier portal system.
- Operate a separate shared growth portal system to facilitate continuous exchange of opinions with suppliers and share relevant information.
- Provide a range of technical support services for suppliers to secure next-generation technologies.
- In the case of joint technology development, dispatch technical personnel directly to support the enhancement of technological capabilities of small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs).
- Provide guidance and consulting to help suppliers participate in government support programs for small and medium-sized enterprises by the ministry of trade, industry and energy, and the ministry of SMEs and startups.
- Operate the technology escrow system to protect core technologies (LG Electronics bears the entire cost from 2013).
- Since 2022, in collaboration with government agencies (Korea Institute of Patent Strategy Promotion, KISTA), host excellent technology seminars to introduce promising technologies and research outcomes held by universities and public research institutes.
- Support suppliers in enhancing their technological capabilities, facilitating technology transfer, and promoting commercialization.
- Operate various training and recruitment support programs to enhance the human resource competitiveness of suppliers.
- Established the shared growth academy within the LG Electronics learning center to provide free job-specific training to employees of suppliers.
- Developed training programs that allow supplier employees to participate more flexibly and develop their capabilities in cooperation with universities in the Changwon region.
- Operate an LG Electronics supplier recruitment channel on JobKorea to assist supplier recruitment.
- Conduct recruitment support activities, including utilizing the online recruitment platform 'i-ONE JOB,' in collaboration with the industrial bank of Korea.
To recognize the value of respecting human rights, LG Electronics has established the LG Electronics human rights policies and is implementing them company-wide. These policies are formulated to reflect international human rights standards and industry norms, including the UN Guiding Principles on business and human rights (UNGPs), the Universal declaration of human rights, the ILO core conventions, and the RBA code of conduct, and they function as practical guidance for protecting the human rights of key stakeholders, including employees. Additionally, LG Electronics enhances employee understanding and promotes practical implementation of the human rights through training and awareness-raising activities targeted at employees. These policies are regularly updated to incorporate the latest international human rights standards and stakeholder expectations, with all revisions being transparently disclosed to the public.
|Policy
|Scope
|Content
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Human rights principles
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All internal and external stakeholders
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All stakeholders, including LG Electronics employees, suppliers, local communities, and consumers, possess human dignity and value, and have the right to pursue happiness. The human rights principles, established by integrating existing human rights-related policies, respect relevant international standards and mandate compliance with the laws and regulations of the countries and regions where LG Electronics operates. In cases where local laws conflict with international standards, the more stringent standard is applied. The principles also cover key areas of human rights impact identified through human rights impact assessments, as well as remedy and grievance handling and human rights governance.
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Global labor policy and guidelines
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Employees, suppliers, and stakeholders
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All employees and related personnel of LG Electronics possess human dignity and value, and have the right to pursue happiness concerning their labor. LG Electronics complies with labor and human rights standards established by international organizations, such as the un and the ilo, and upholds the protection of human dignity as a fundamental value in its business operations, regardless of age or gender. LG Electronics adheres to labor-related laws and regulations in each country and region, and is committed to ensuring employment stability and fair wages for employees from both social and economic perspectives, while striving to maintain a safe and supportive work environment. furthermore, LG Electronics states that these standards are basic obligations for all suppliers doing business with the company, and represent values that must be shared with all stakeholders.
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Safety and health management, Environmental management policy
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Employees
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LG Electronics prioritizes the safety and health of its employees, customers, and local community members. The company strives to create a safe and healthy workplace by taking a leading role in the field of occupational health and safety and through its commitment to continuous improvement. Additionally, LG Electronics considers the environment a critical element of its business operations. The company is committed to preserving the global environment and promoting sustainable social development, as well as improving the quality of life for stakeholders, by minimizing resource use, operating clean technology & processes, developing environmentally conscious products, and optimizing energy efficiency.
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Code of Ethics
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Employees
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LG Electronics shares the management philosophy of “Customer-Value Creation” and “People-Oriented Management,” promoting autonomous management based on freedom and responsibility, in line with the spirit of its management charter. The company respects the principles of a free market economy that encourages fair and open competition, and seeks mutual benefit with all stakeholders based on trust and cooperation. To this end, LG Electronics has established a code of ethics as a standard for proper behavior and sound value judgment for all employees and is committed to its faithful implementation.
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Code of Conduct
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Employees
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Through transparent and responsible business practices, LG Electronics aims to strengthen both employee capabilities and corporate competitiveness, thereby creating greater value for all stakeholders, including customers, employees, and shareholders. Accordingly, LG Electronics employees worldwide pledge to comply with local laws and regulations, engage in fair competition, and conduct business in accordance with the company’s global standards.
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Diversity and inclusion policy
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Employees
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LG Electronics believes that a corporate culture that respects the diverse experiences and backgrounds of individuals fosters flexible thinking, cultivates insight, and empowers employees to fully demonstrate their talents. The company supports the diverse preferences and choices of all employees and does not tolerate discrimination based on such differences. At LG Electronics, everyone is expected to recognize and respect each other’s differences and to work as their authentic selves. In our culture of diversity and inclusion, every employee can contribute creative and innovative solutions by bringing a variety of perspectives to the table.
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AI ethics principles
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Employees
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In response to growing ethical concerns surrounding artificial intelligence, LG Electronics has contributed to the establishment of AI ethics principles by participating in the LG AI ethics committee and its working groups, which focus on the ethical development and use of AI. These principles serve as a standard for appropriate behavior and sound value judgment that all LG employees involved in AI development and utilization must comply with, helping to ensure AI reliability and prevent ethical issues in advance. The LG AI ethics principles are built upon five core values: Human dignity, fairness, safety, accountability, and transparency.