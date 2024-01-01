Human rights principles All internal and external stakeholders All stakeholders, including LG Electronics employees, suppliers, local communities, and consumers, possess human dignity and value, and have the right to pursue happiness. The human rights principles, established by integrating existing human rights-related policies, respect relevant international standards and mandate compliance with the laws and regulations of the countries and regions where LG Electronics operates. In cases where local laws conflict with international standards, the more stringent standard is applied. The principles also cover key areas of human rights impact identified through human rights impact assessments, as well as remedy and grievance handling and human rights governance.

Global labor policy and guidelines Employees, suppliers, and stakeholders All employees and related personnel of LG Electronics possess human dignity and value, and have the right to pursue happiness concerning their labor. LG Electronics complies with labor and human rights standards established by international organizations, such as the un and the ilo, and upholds the protection of human dignity as a fundamental value in its business operations, regardless of age or gender. LG Electronics adheres to labor-related laws and regulations in each country and region, and is committed to ensuring employment stability and fair wages for employees from both social and economic perspectives, while striving to maintain a safe and supportive work environment. furthermore, LG Electronics states that these standards are basic obligations for all suppliers doing business with the company, and represent values that must be shared with all stakeholders.

Safety and health management, Environmental management policy Employees LG Electronics prioritizes the safety and health of its employees, customers, and local community members. The company strives to create a safe and healthy workplace by taking a leading role in the field of occupational health and safety and through its commitment to continuous improvement. Additionally, LG Electronics considers the environment a critical element of its business operations. The company is committed to preserving the global environment and promoting sustainable social development, as well as improving the quality of life for stakeholders, by minimizing resource use, operating clean technology & processes, developing environmentally conscious products, and optimizing energy efficiency.

Code of Ethics Employees LG Electronics shares the management philosophy of “Customer-Value Creation” and “People-Oriented Management,” promoting autonomous management based on freedom and responsibility, in line with the spirit of its management charter. The company respects the principles of a free market economy that encourages fair and open competition, and seeks mutual benefit with all stakeholders based on trust and cooperation. To this end, LG Electronics has established a code of ethics as a standard for proper behavior and sound value judgment for all employees and is committed to its faithful implementation.

Code of Conduct Employees Through transparent and responsible business practices, LG Electronics aims to strengthen both employee capabilities and corporate competitiveness, thereby creating greater value for all stakeholders, including customers, employees, and shareholders. Accordingly, LG Electronics employees worldwide pledge to comply with local laws and regulations, engage in fair competition, and conduct business in accordance with the company’s global standards.

Diversity and inclusion policy Employees LG Electronics believes that a corporate culture that respects the diverse experiences and backgrounds of individuals fosters flexible thinking, cultivates insight, and empowers employees to fully demonstrate their talents. The company supports the diverse preferences and choices of all employees and does not tolerate discrimination based on such differences. At LG Electronics, everyone is expected to recognize and respect each other’s differences and to work as their authentic selves. In our culture of diversity and inclusion, every employee can contribute creative and innovative solutions by bringing a variety of perspectives to the table.