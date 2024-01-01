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A spacious, brightly lit manufacturing plant interior equipped with industrial machinery. On the right, two workers wearing white hard hats, safety glasses, and high-visibility workwear are looking together at a tablet device.

A workplace where everyone is respected

LG Electronics is committed to creating a workplace where people are respected, safety is ensured, and everyone has the opportunity to grow.

* This image was generated by AI.

We ensure the human rights and safety of all within our workplaces and supply chain.

LG Electronics upholds its social responsibility to protect workplace safety, health, and human rights through its RBA1)-based production site management program. Aiming to achieve zero critical non-conformances at 100% of production sites by 2030, the company conducts self-assessments and on-site audits to identify and address both potential and actual risks. Additionally, LG Electronics evaluates suppliers' ESG management practices and provides relevant training and consulting support.

1) RBA: Responsible business alliance, the world’s largest industry coalition dedicated to promoting responsible business practices across global supply chains

  • Production sites certified to ISO 45001
    100%
    (Excludes newly established entities (one in the U.S. and one in Mexico) that have not yet started mass production)
  • Percentage of production sites with zero critical nonconformances
    90%
    (Based on RBA audit requirements)
  • Percentage of high-risk suppliers
    1.1%
    (Based on self-assessment)

* Based on 2024 performance

Human rights management

LG Electronics has established a systematic operating framework to practice human rights management, enabling effective collaboration among board committees, a dedicated organization, and relevant departments. Through this framework, the company pursues responsible management to protect the human rights of its employees and stakeholders.

Human rights management policies

Revision of the global labor policy

Since first establishing its global labor policy in 2010, LG Electronics has continuously updated the policy to reflect revisions to global human rights standards and the RBA Code of Conduct.

LG Electronics global labor policy

  • 01

    Respect for human dignity / fair treatment / non-harassment

  • 02

    Prohibition of forced labor

  • 03

    Prohibition of child labor

  • 04

    Working hours

  • 05

    Wages and benefits

  • 06

    Freedom of association and collective bargaining

  • 07

    Compliance with labor-related laws and regulations

Human rights due diligence process

LG Electronics conducts human rights due diligence on all domestic and overseas production sites, as well as on its suppliers, to identify and assess actual and potential human rights risks that may arise from its business activities.

  • STEP 01 Definition of human rights impact factors and planning
  • STEP02 Identification of human rights impacts
  • STEP 03 Human rights impact assessment
  • STEP 04 Establishment and implementation of mitigation measures
  • STEP 05 Monitoring and follow-up management
  • STEP 06 Communication with stakeholders

STEP 01

Definition of human rights impact factors and planning

  • Define the factors that may lead to human rights impacts

  • Set the scope and targets of the assessment

    • LG Electronics: All domestic and overseas production / business sites
    • Supply chain: Tier 1 suppliers (being expanded to Tier 2 and Tier 3), and companies in the supply chain of cobalt and 4 conflict minerals (3TG)
    • Local communities1)
    • Customers2)

STEP02

Identification of human rights impacts

  • Identify impacts through self-assessment based on the RBA Code of Conduct

  • Conduct on-site audits based on RBA VAP (Validated Assessment Program) audit standards

    • In-depth checklists by department
    • On-site inspection surveys
    • Interviews with responsible personnel and on-site workers

STEP 03

Human rights impact assessment

  • Prioritize identified human rights impacts

  • Major human rights issues identified in 2024:

    • Forced labor
    • Child labor
    • Working hours
    • Wages and benefits
    • Non-discrimination/non-harassment
    • Freedom of association and collective bargaining

STEP 04

Establishment and implementation of mitigation measures

  • Establish mitigation and preventive measures at production sites and company-wide

    • Production sites (LG Electronics and suppliers): Analyze root causes of identified negative human rights impacts and implement measures to prevent recurrence
    • Company-wide (LG Electronics and suppliers): If repetitive or serious human rights issues are identified, establish remedial action expanded across the company

STEP 05

Monitoring and follow-up management

  • Conduct additional on-site audits

  • Conduct document-based reviews to verify evidence of improvement

  • Monitor KPIs

  • Report progress through relevant working groups and councils

STEP 06

Communication with stakeholders

  • Publish the sustainability report

  • Disclose information on the company website

  • Hold stakeholder roundtables

1) For local communities, the focus is on preventing negative impacts through compliance with relevant laws, and local communities’ feedback is gathered via roundtables when significant changes or issues arise at business sites.

2) In terms of customers, efforts are made to proactively prevent negative impacts across the entire consumer experience and continuously improve service accessibility, enabling diverse users to use products without inconvenience.

Human rights self-assessment and on-site audits at production sites

As a full member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), LG Electronics conducts regular human rights due diligence at its domestic and overseas production sites, as well as with suppliers, in accordance with the procedures outlined in the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs).

2024 Human rights self-assessments and on-site audits at production sites

  • Scope

    30 Domestic and overseas production sites, Tier 1 suppliers

  • Method

    Self-assessments and on-site audits
    - Total cases: 211)
    - 7 Audits based on RBA standards2), 14 audits based on customer standards.

  • Results

    1) Self-assessments3): Low risk sites (8), Medium risk sites (22), High-risk sites (0)
    2) On-site audits4): Non-compliance cases decreased by 3.4% compared to the previous year

1) Of the 21 cases, 19 were customer-requested audits and 2 were commissioned to third-party professional agencies for internal assessment purposes.

2) Third-party on-site audits (VAP, Validated Assessment Program) accounted for 5 cases, and 2 audits followed the CMA (Customer-Managed Audit) standards based on the VAP framework.

3) 'Risk SAQ (Self-Assessment Questionnaire)' from the RBA Code of Conduct 8.0 is applied.

4) Based on customer requested audits: 33 Cases in 2023, 19 cases in 2024.

Safety & Health

LG Electronics has established an integrated SHEE (Safety, Health, Environment, and Energy) management system to manage safety, health, environment, and energy, and strives to realize its environmental management and safety & health principles. To this end, the company establishes SHEE policies and mid-to-long-term goals to embed a world-class safety culture at its domestic and overseas business sites. We also endeavor to minimize the environmental impact of our operations through thorough management of emissions, including water resources and chemical substances.

Table of annual performance and plans for achieving safety and environment goals. includes 2024 performance and mid-to-long-term plans up to 2027, covering zero serious disasters, injury rate management, and shee portal development.
Goals Achievements Plan
2024 Short-term (2025) Mid-term (~2027)
Safety and health manager icon Achieve zero serious industrial accidents
0 accidents 0 accidents 0 accidents
Ambulance icon Maintain an incident rate at least 30% below the industry average
At or below 30% At or below 30% At or below 30%
Chemical substance management icon Achieve zero serious environmental/chemical accidents
0 accidents 0 accidents 0 accidents
Global network and online service icon Develop a new platform for the SHEE Portal
Systematization of serious accident inspection items Development of a new web-based platform
  1. Enhancement of accessibility and convenience
  2. Expansion to overseas subsidiaries

Safety and health management policy

Through LG Electronics' unique 'Safety and Health Management Policy', we have strengthened the expertise and safety training of our employees, and are striving to improve the safety and health management system and disseminate a safety culture.

  • Practice of safety and health: We actively implement workplace safety and health and employee health promotion activities based on the management policy.
  • Training and expertise enhancement: We conduct essential safety and environment training by job level to ensure all employees realize the safety and health management policy and safety culture in the field, and enhance specialized training to cultivate the expertise and execution capabilities of personnel in the safety and environment sectors.
  • Management system certification: We strive to expand the integrated management system certification of our global production sites and support the acquisition and maintenance of the occupational health and safety management system (ISO 45001) for production sites.
Download safety and health management policy

Safety and health management system

1. Operation of the safety and environment IT management system

For the management of global environment, safety, health, and energy, we operate various IT management systems as follows.

Image of workers in hard hats inspecting facilities
SHEE Portal

Company-wide safety, health, environment, and energy management system

Image of a specialist checking mechanical equipment with a tablet
Facility management system

FOMS (Facility Operation Maintenance System)

Image of medical staff reviewing documents and discussing
Employee health management system

HMS (Health Management System)

Image of a researcher analyzing with a microscope and lab tools
Chemical substance registration/
management system

CMS (Chemical Management System)

2. Identification of potential hazards and corrective actions

LG Electronics proactively identifies potential hazards in business sites through risk assessments. Regular evaluations are conducted across all business sites to detect hazardous and risk factors. Based on the results, the risks are categorized by level of severity and prioritized accordingly. When a risk factor is classified as high-risk, a detailed corrective action plan is established. Upon implementing corrective measures, a quantitative evaluation is conducted to assess the effectiveness of the improvements, based on frequency and severity.

3. Operation of employee health management program

LG Electronics has established a physical and mental health management plan to promote the health of its employees and operates the following facilities and programs.

  • Stethoscope icon for regular medical checkups

    Regular medical checkups

    We intensively manage individuals requiring follow-up and high-risk groups based on the results of regular medical checkups.

  • Facility icon for specialized health management

    Specialized health management facilities

    We operate an affiliated clinic, health management rooms, and psychological counseling centers to establish plans and run programs for mental and physical health promotion.

  • Heart icon for health promotion programs

    Health promotion programs

    We conduct activities such as smoking cessation, metabolic syndrome management, weight management, and job stress caring.

4. Safety accident reporting process

LG Electronics has established measures to promptly respond to accidents and prevent recurrence based on its standardized accident reporting manual.

  • Siren icon for initial report Initial report
    • Quick communication of the situation
    • Conduct emergency response
  • Document icon for information report Information report
    • Constitute the crisis response committee
    • Identify the accident type
  • Magnifying glass icon for accident investigation Accident investigation and measures to prevent recurrence
    • Analyze the root cause
    • Establish measures to prevent recurrence
  • Checklist icon for accident closing report Accident closing report
    • Review the response system
    • Report final result

5. Board reporting on safety and health issues and plans

This table summarizes LG Electronics’ company-wide safety and health reporting system. key safety issues are managed through regular board reporting, quarterly deliberation by the occupational safety and health committee, and monthly executive-level discussions.
Category Frequency Subject
Board reporting on safety and health Annually Regular reporting and approving of key safety and health matters to the board of directors
Occupational safety and health committee Quarterly Deliberation and resolution of important matters concerning the safety and health of workers
Executive council on safety and health Monthly Deliberation and resolution by executives on important matters of the safety and environment center

Environment

LG Electronics prioritizes environmental protection as a core value of our business activities and strictly complies with environmental laws and international agreements. We continuously strive to minimize our environmental impact, setting environmental impact reduction targets in connection with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and working to implement them.

Download environmental management policy

Chemical substance management

Since 2013, we have been systematically managing the entire lifecycle of chemical substances based on our proprietary 'LG Chemical Management System (LGCMS)'. Initially applied to all domestic business sites in 2013, the system was expanded to include all overseas business sites starting in 2021. Through LGCMS, we continue our efforts for the reduction and substitution of hazardous chemical substances.

  • Document icon for preliminary screening
    STEP 01

    Preliminary screening

    All chemical substances used for production and r&d across domestic and International business sites

    Prior acquistion of chemical substance information, including Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) and LoC (Letter of Confirmation)

    Preliminary review by speicalized departments on regulatory compliance by country and the hazards/risks of substances

  • Delivery truck icon for procurement and receiving
    STEP 02

    Procurement and receiving

    Only chemical substances that have passed the preliminary screening process are permitted for receiving

    Receiving allowed only after verifying appropriate storage and usage locations

  • Management document icon for usage management
    STEP 03

    Usage management

    All products in use are managed with chemical product labeling

    Designation of chemical substance managers and training for relevant personnel

    Operation and management of chemical handling facilities in compliance with legal requirements

  • Trash bin icon for disposal management
    STEP 04

    Disposal management

    Periodic inventory checks of chemical products to verify current status and dispose of unused products

    Disposal in accordance with national waste management regulations

Chemical regulatory compliance

To comply with chemical regulations, we monitor global chemical regulations and laws to revise/amend internal standards and establish corresponding strategies. Additionally, we conduct activities for the elimination and substitution of hazardous substances in accordance with internal management standards for each of the following stages (annually).

  • Supply chain

    Compliance with chemical substance handling standards and facility operation

    Preparation and maintenance of MSDS/Substance specifications, etc.

  • R&D

    Hazard review of substances for R&D purposes

  • Production stage - Business sites

    Monitoring and compliance with relevant environmental laws and regulations

    Review of chemical substance components used in the production stage

    Conducting environmental status assessments of production sites and monitoring the improvement of identified deficiencies

    Installation and operation of environmental pollution prevention facilities

    Continuous operation and improvement of environmental management processes

  • Business operations

    Operation of chemical substance-related information management systems

    Prior review of newly handled chemical substances

    Strengthening management of hazardous chemical substances and rba-managed substances

Water resource management

LG Electronics effectively manages water resources by building a comprehensive water inventory, assessing various water-related risks, including source depletion, quality degradation, increased usage, and monitoring water consumption at production sites.

Key management measures

  • Monitor icon for water risk assessment and monitoring Risk assessment and monitoring

    Based on the water inventory, we regularly assess water resources risks (water scarcity, water quality deterioration, increased usage) and monitor water consumption at production sites.

  • Water drop icon for water use efficiency improvement Water use efficiency improvement

    We enhance water use efficiency by introducing a 'Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system', which allows already used water to be recycled for landscaping or industrial purposes.

  • Gear icon for contingency management Contingency management

    We prepare contingency plans for unexpected water supply disruptions by securing emergency water reserves, managing facilities to enable operation for at least two days even during a water supply disruption.

  • LG Electronics operates tailored training programs for employees who handle hazardous chemicals to ensure safety.

    Target group Training content Training method
    For workers at sites handling hazardous substances

    Chemical substance safety management

    Incident response and action protocols

    Evacuation procedures

    Hazardous substance handling guidelines

    Combination of on-site safety training and online education
    For R&D employees

    Chemical substance management

    Customized safety and health education tailored to laboratory characteristics

    -

  • This table summarizes the status of environmental, safety and health, energy, and quality certifications across LG Electronics’ global operations. major international standards such as ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 50001, and ISO 9001 are applied across sites in the americas, Americas, Europe, Asia, and other regions.

    * Excluding newly established subsidiaries (1 in the U.S., 1 in Mexico) that have not yet stabilized mass production

    ** As of December 2024

Supply chain management

Based on the philosophy of 'Trust and Communication, Change and Innovation, and Shared Destiny,' LG Electronics is creating a new future together by growing continuously with its suppliers. To this end, in addition to providing substantial support through the '5 Major Strategic Tasks for Shared Growth,' we build a better supply chain by strengthening ESG risk management as a member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA).

Supplier shared growth strategy

Key value

Vigorous efforts for sustainable growth with suppliers

Three major spirits

  • Handshake icon
    Trust and communication
    • Jeong-Do Management
    • Fair competition
  • Gear icon
    Change and innovation
    • Manufacturing competitiveness
    • No.1 spirit
  • Flag and people icon
    Shared destiny
    • Social responsibility
    • Mutual win-win

Five strategic tasks

Supply chain risk management

LG Electronics has established and operates a comprehensive risk management framework to systematically identify and manage ESG risks across its supply chain.

  • Conduct supplier self-assessments through internally developed management system.
  • Perform on-site audits and implement corrective actions for suppliers assessed as high-risk based on the self-assessment results.
  • Strengthen environmental risk management by conducting greenhouse gas emissions survey targeting major suppliers (since 2022).

Status of LG Electronics' major suppliers

Status of LG Electronics' major suppliers Table
Classification Unit 2025
Tier 1 suppliers1) Companies 1,080
Core Tier 1 suppliers2) 215 (Transaction volume: Top 70% or above)
  • 1) Tier 1 suppliers: Excluding suppliers with purchasing amounts less than krw 100 million, agencies, non-manufacturers, and service providers.
  • 2) Core tier 1 suppliers: Core suppliers are identified based on transaction amount and share, ESG management status, the supply of key components related to future technologies, and the need for enhanced oversight due to the specialized nature of the supplied parts.

New supplier registration process incorporating ESG Factors

LG Electronics confirms compliance with the supplier code of conduct and international trade regulations when selecting new suppliers, and assesses them based on the following evaluation factors:

New supplier registration process
  1. Transaction request

    Suppliers

  2. Registration review

    Procurement team

  3. Regulation compliance review

    Compliance team

  4. Follow-up management

    Procurement team

Evaluation items for new supplier assessment

This diagram shows the evaluation items for new supplier assessment. Environment is a mandatory item, while other factors are weighted: Management including ESG assessment (20%), Cost (30%), Responsiveness / Delivery (10%), Quality (30%), and Technology (10%).

  • Environment
  • Management
    (including ESG assessment)
  • Cost
  • Responsiveness / Delivery
  • Quality
  • Technology

Green Program Plus (GP Plus)

  • Since 2005, we have operated the ‘Green Program Plus (GP Plus)’ to enhance the environmental competitiveness of our suppliers and lay the foundation for shared growth by transferring technology and know-how.
  • To comply with the global environmental regulations on hazardous substances management in products, the management scope of the GP Plus has been expanded to include supply chain.

Supplier training and technical support

  • To strengthen green partnerships with suppliers, we provide systematic annual training on hazardous substance regulatory compliance, green professional skills, and ghg management for environmental staff at suppliers and LG Electronics.
  • We run a 'Hazardous Substance Measurement Expert' program for supplier testing staff to advance their management and measurement capabilities and ensure high data reliability.

Conflict minerals

LG Electronics establishes management standards and conducts due diligence on relevant suppliers in accordance with the 'OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas (CAHRAs)', and transparently discloses this information.

* Conflict minerals refer to Tin, Tantalum, Tungsten, and Gold (3TG) mined in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and adjoining countries. These minerals are linked to social issues that cause severe human rights violations by becoming a funding source for armed groups.

Visit conflict minerals website Download LGE conflict minerals due diligence report

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