LG Electronics has established and maintained an independent structure of Board of Directors. The majority of Board of Directors consists of 4 independant directors to perform functions independently from the management and controlling shareholders.

The Company has the Independent Director Candidate Recommendation Committee comprising of 1 executive director and 2 independent directors to ensure fairness and independence in the process of recommending and selecting candidates for independet deirectors, directors ard finally elected at the General Shareholders' Meeding after underfoing a tight review by the Committee on their suitability to perform their duties.

The Company's independent directors composed of outstanding experts from various fields perform effective monitoring of the management's business execution, and provide and independent and objective perspective on board matters and decisions. The Company arrange BOD meetings with great care to enable all directors to attend meetings and conduct substanitial deliberation of the agenda such as cricical business issues, internal transactions of affiliates, and management's business execution.

To support effective activities and performance of duties of the BOD, the Company provides relevant documnets prior to the meetings so that directors are able to devote sufficient time and effort to review the relevant documents thorughly in advance to attend the meetings. In addition, the Company continues to provide independentdirectors with regular opportunities to visit and inspect the domestic and overseas business sites in person for practical field experience, and provide internal and external training to enhance their understanding of our business.