LG AI logo becomes the different LG AI icons. Title is then revealed, the next generation of LG AI TV.

Evolves to satisfy your every entertainment need

LG AI TV learns your viewing preferences, understands your lifestyle, and optimizes every aspect of your TV experience to create the most ideal, personalized entertainment experience, just for you.

AI Picture AI Sound webOS for AI Content and More

Ultra-powerful alpha AI Processor enables AI-powered picture optimization based on millions of data points

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is on an advanced-looking circuit board.

Text against a futuristic abstract background of lines and points, hinting at the millions of data points LG AI was trained on.

AI Picture Pro enhances images with pixel-level precision

AI Super Upscaling analyzes pixels to boost quality to 4K

Our advanced upscaling technology enhances picture detail to make content look like it was naturally shot in 4K. Our alpha AI processor enables real-time upscaling even for OTT content.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Perceived Object Enhancer brings 3D depth to every scene

Powerful AI algorithms analyze 2D video to detect objects, understand the scene's context, and apply specialized processing to add depth, vibrancy, and realism to each visual element on the screen. 

*AI Perceived Object Enhancer will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro maximizes perceived contrast

Sophisticated AI processing dials up contrast in real-time. OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro detects objects and backgrounds and applies tone mapping individually for sharper, more expressive image.

*OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Director Processing shows colours as the director intended

AI analyses the colour distribution of each frame and identifies the emotional intent per scene. Colour is then remastered in real-time to stay faithful to the director's vision.

Human subject against a colorful background with bokeh. A quote from Walter Valpatto, a prominent cinematographer is highlighted talking about AI Director Processing, this allows for detailed color reproduction and contrast to be preserved as the creator intended.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Brightness Control lets TV screens adapt to ambient light

AI automatically detects the ambient light in your space and makes adjustments to ensure you get the possible picture whether it's bright or dark around you. 

LG TV in a modern living space during the evening. :abel says, night. AI Brightness Control ensures the picture of the aurora borealis on the TV is displayed with the perfect brightness level for the light in the room

Night

LG TV in a modern living space during the day. Label says, day. AI Brightness Control ensures the picture of the aurora borealis on the TV is displayed with the perfect brightness level for the light in the room.

Day

*All LG webOS 25 TVs feature AI Brightness Control, excluding those without light sensors.

Text against a futuristic abstract background that looks like sound waves.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes sound for
ultimate immersion

Living room with an LG TV. Graphic representations of sound waves fill the whole space showing the rich surround sound from virtual 11.1.2 channels.

Surround yourself in rich sound with virtual 11.1.2 channels

Get a more immersive surround sound experience with virtual 11.1.2 channels. AI intelligently fine-tunes your audio to make it feel like sound is omni-directional and the action is all around you.

A busy street filled with people. A couple is walking having a conversation. A couple of street performers are playing guitar. Abstract soundwaves are coming from the guitar players and the couple representing how every sound element can be heard clearly with AI Object Remastering.

AI Object Remastering enhances every sound element's clarity

Every sound element can be heard effortlessly. AI Object Remastering analyses each audio track and remasters voices, music, and sound effects to deliver clearer, more balanced sound. 

*Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

LG OLED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster amplifies your audio's power

Advanced AI processing analyses and optimizes your audio to boost up its power and impact to deliver a more immersive sound experience.

*Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

AI Acoustic Tuning tweaks sound to suit your space

AI scans the room and studies its acoustic qualities by detecting the distance between the screen and your AI Magic Remote. Based on this, it adjusts your audio mix to match your environment.

*LG AI features use deep learning-based trained algorithms for real-time sound upmixing.

Text against a futuristic abstract background. Lines and points coming together giving off the feel of advanced technology.

webOS-powered personalisation, optimized for every me

Awards LG webOS received. Large Scale Deployment of Smart TV OS 72nd Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards. Honoree for Cybersecurity CES Innovation Awards 2025. Design Award Winner, UX iF Design Awards 2024. Best Smart System 2024 AVForums Editor's Choice.

Award-winning webOS

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given. 

AI Magic Remote completes the
AI experience

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra

device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel,

point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply

speak for voice commands.

LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. There is a graphic UI representation with icons of how the AI button allows users to access different AI functionality. The services include AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard. Functionality is then showcased as the cursor appears over an interface, showing how the remote can be used like an air mouse to just point and click.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

LG webOS interface with the AI Magic Remote in the foreground. The thumbnails on the user interface show personalized content recommendations from AI Voice ID.
Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.
AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*AI Voice ID may show reduced or limited content depending on region and network connectivity. 

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*In the US and Korea, AI Search uses the LLM Model.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

*AI Concierge's supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*AI Concierge's menu displays may be different upon release.

*AI Concierge's keyword recommendations may vary according to the app and time of day.

Just say “Hi LG” to start interacting with your TV

Your TV’s AI is always ready for your requests. Without even pressing a button, simply say “Hi LG”, it prompts the AI to start listening for your requests.

*Hands-free voice control support varies by model.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name.

New upgrades for 5 years with webOS Re:New Program

Get full upgrades and enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

Experience what LG AI TV can do for you!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Home Hub, the all-in-one platform for your smart home

Seamlessly manage various LG home appliances, alongside your Google Home devices and more. Experience the ultimate convenience of controlling your whole home through a single, intuitive dashboard. 

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.

Stay worry-free knowing your data is protected

Shield icon with a keyhole beside a siren to highlight protection and security.

Install Protection

webOS 25 employs digital signatures and advanced DRM technologies to ensure your LG AI TV remains secure. 

Lock on a folder icon to showcase powerful encryption.

Network Encryption

webOS 25 uses data encryption so your private data can stay secure.

Shield with a checkmark beside an arrow pointing up to showcase continuous upgrades for protection.

Continuous 5-Year Protection

Enjoy security updates for 5 years with the 5 years

webOS Re:New Program.

Person icon with a censored password in asterisks to showcase privacy.

Secure your privacy

Secure encryption keeps your authentication details safe and the Privacy Center helps manage your data and permissions.

Layers of icons stacked with shield and checkmark in the front to showcase layers of security.

Multi-Layer Security

Stay safer with advanced security measures providing

multiple levels of protection.

*Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.

*Regular SW updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.

*Data protection and encryption is secured under normal usage.

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences- from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games

playable with your remote.

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

 Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for

seamless multi-screen entertainment.

*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same. 

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.

LG Channels home screen showing the variety of content available on an LG TV.

Stream a variety of content. Free. 

LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels, puts a wide selection of live and

on-demand channels at your fingertips for free. 

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region. 

Three different icons that show how LG Channels can just be used without needing to subscribe, pay, or set up any peripheral top box.

Cost-free. Contract-free.
Cable-free.

All you need to do is tune in and start watching without worrying about hidden costs or installing a set-top box. 

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG AI TVs refer to webOS-based TVs with AI features such as content recommendations, AI picture, or AI sound, with an alpha 5 AI Processor or higher embedded. A network connection is required to use AI features, excluding AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro.

*Specifications vary across different alpha AI processors. 