Evolves to satisfy your every entertainment need
LG AI TV learns your viewing preferences, understands your lifestyle, and optimizes every aspect of your TV experience to create the most ideal, personalized entertainment experience, just for you.
Ultra-powerful alpha AI Processor enables AI-powered picture optimization based on millions of data points
*Podpora inteligentních domácích zařízení, která jsou kompatibilní s technologiemi Alexa a Google Assistant, se může lišit v závislosti na zemi a vašem individuálním nastavení inteligentní domácnosti.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*AI Perceived Object Enhancer will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
AI Director Processing shows colours as the director intended
AI analyses the colour distribution of each frame and identifies the emotional intent per scene. Colour is then remastered in real-time to stay faithful to the director's vision.
AI Brightness Control lets TV screens adapt to ambient light
AI automatically detects the ambient light in your space and makes adjustments to ensure you get the possible picture whether it's bright or dark around you.
Night
Day
*All LG webOS 25 TVs feature AI Brightness Control, excluding those without light sensors.
*Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.
AI Acoustic Tuning tweaks sound to suit your space
AI scans the room and studies its acoustic qualities by detecting the distance between the screen and your AI Magic Remote. Based on this, it adjusts your audio mix to match your environment.
*LG AI features use deep learning-based trained algorithms for real-time sound upmixing.
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
AI Magic Remote completes the
AI experience
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra
device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel,
point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply
speak for voice commands.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*Some features may require an internet connection.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
AI Voice ID
LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.
AI Search
Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.
AI Chatbot
Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.
*AI Voice ID may show reduced or limited content depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*In the US and Korea, AI Search uses the LLM Model.
*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
*Some features may require an internet connection.
AI Concierge
One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history.
AI Picture Wizard
Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.
AI Sound Wizard
Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.
*AI Concierge's supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*AI Concierge's menu displays may be different upon release.
*AI Concierge's keyword recommendations may vary according to the app and time of day.
Just say “Hi LG” to start interacting with your TV
Your TV’s AI is always ready for your requests. Without even pressing a button, simply say “Hi LG”, it prompts the AI to start listening for your requests.
*Hands-free voice control support varies by model.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
Experience what LG AI TV can do for you!
AI Voice ID
AI Search
AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard
AI Concierge
*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.
Stay worry-free knowing your data is protected
*Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.
*Regular SW updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.
*Data protection and encryption is secured under normal usage.
Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub
Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences- from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games
playable with your remote.
*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.
*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*LG AI TVs refer to webOS-based TVs with AI features such as content recommendations, AI picture, or AI sound, with an alpha 5 AI Processor or higher embedded. A network connection is required to use AI features, excluding AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro.
*Specifications vary across different alpha AI processors.