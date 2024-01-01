Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Towards a sustainable future

We’re innovating our technologies that reduce carbon emissions,
conserve resources and make living more sustainable.
Our unwavering commitment propels us towards a better future.

Clean technology

Going green with technology

Towards zero ozone layer depletion

Heat pump technology

For performance, reliability, and energy efficiency

Innovative motor technology

Upgrade your experience

With upgradable Home Appliances

Empowering the future for environmental protection

Glass powder

Recreating products

New life from old materials​

Discover our latest products, manufactured through an eco-conscious
recycling process to promote sustainability and reduce waste.

Learn more
LG TV installed on the fireplace on the white wall LG washing machine is placed between the shelves and the walls There are three LG Soundbar Eclair on the white floor. White LG AEROFURNITURE is in the middle of the blue and monotone rug in the modern interior space LG TIIUN MIN, where plants grew up in a light window, are placed on LG TIIUN. LG TIIUN Mini with Mary Gold Flower LG OLED EVO packages made of recyclable substances

  • Recycling material​

    Repurpose plastic

    LG tiiun mini with Mary Gold Flower

  • Green packaging

    Wrap it right

    LG OLED evo packages made of recyclable substances

Clean technology
shapes
a sustainable future

Clean technology
is the cornerstone of a sustainable future.
By investing in renewable energy,
carbon reduction, and enhanced recycling,
we secure a world that safeguards life
for future generations.

