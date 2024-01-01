We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Towards a sustainable future
We’re innovating our technologies that reduce carbon emissions,
conserve resources and make living more sustainable.
Our unwavering commitment propels us towards a better future.
Clean technology
Going green with technology
Upgrade your experienceWith upgradable Home Appliances
Our upgradable appliances correspond to products that are continuously upgraded by adding new functions, rather than simply using and managing them. Eco-conscious upgradable home appliances include an energy-saving dishwasher course and a microplastic care course for washing machines.
The dishwasher’s energy-saving cycle has a washing power similar to a standard cycle, but uses about 20% less electricity. At the same time, the washing machine’s microplastic care course reduces microplastic discharge from damage to synthetic fibers by 70% due to minimizing the friction of cloth during washing.
For zero ozone layer destructionHeat pump technology
One of the outstanding heat pump solutions, LG Therma V™ R290 Monobloc Air-to-Water Heat Pump (AWHP) provides powerful heating to help create a warm, comfortable indoor environment. The cutting-edge AWHP is equipped with an array of efficiency-boosting our technologies and utilizes R290 refrigerant, which has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of only three. Targeting the decarbonization trend, Therma V R290 Monobloc helps users to lower their household’s carbon footprint while extracting heat from the surrounding air by adopting R290 refrigerant. It is also able to produce the high temperature of water that can be produced with existing old radiators.
The heat pump technology applied to Therma V R290 Monobloc can also be found in a variety of our efficient Home Appliances, including its heat pump dryers and washer-dryer model. Employing two cylinders that work simultaneously to compress the refrigerant, LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer achieves faster drying times and provides better performance than a conventional dryer. Meanwhile, the recently unveiled LG SIGNATURE second-generation washer-dryer features the company’s own inverter heat pump drying module, which boosts energy efficiency, improves drying results, and reduces fabric damage.
Glass powderEmpowering a better future
As future growth engines, we continue to develop functional materials, such as antibacterial and completely water-soluble glass powder. Its advanced materials offer hygiene benefits and can help restore marine ecosystems. Glass powder is made up of small particles generated by crushing glass and has high material stability and durability. The oven launched in North America in 2013 has an “easy clean” function that makes it easy to clean the inside by coating the metal surface with functional glass powder. Since 2022, antibacterial glass powder has been used on refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners.
This powder is extremely suitable to a variety of materials and is especially helpful for handles that come into touch with the body. Water-soluble glass powder changes into inorganic ions when dissolved in water, which accelerate the growth of microalgae and sea algae, and can also be used as a substitute for red clay spread in the sea during red tide.
For performance, reliability, and energy efficiencyInnovative motor technology
We are also committed to helping consumers achieve a more eco-conscious lifestyle by limiting GHG emissions and improving energy efficiency during the actual usage of its home appliances. LG washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners adopting the company’s renowned Inverter technology optimize electricity consumption by delivering highly-efficient operations.
The inverter DD (Direct Drive) motor, a key component of our washing machines, directly connects the motor and the washing tub to reduce noise and energy consumption dramatically. The simplified product structure has reduced manufacturing steps and increased durability, making it a key part of premium laundry appliances. The fourth-generation DD motor has further increased energy efficiency by changing the material of the coil wound around the motor to an electrical steel sheet material.
Our refrigerators and air conditioners use Inverter technology to reduce power loss. LG’s world-class inverter technology regulates the speed and revolution of motors and compressors depending on the situation to optimize operation. We will continue to create highly efficient core components that boost the performance and reliability of our products while also reducing carbon emissions during operation.
Recreating products
New life from old materials
Discover our latest products, manufactured through an eco-conscious
recycling process to promote sustainability and reduce waste.
Recreating productsNew cycle-crafted products
- We've made our products more eco-conscious than ever, by using recycled plastic, recycled PET bottles for fabric covering, and molded pulp made with recycled paper and cardboard for packaging. Our effort helps us reduce plastic waste, and lower our carbon footprint and CO2 emissions.
LG OLED evo
Models in the LG OLED evo series boast lighter weight and stronger durability, by using composite fiber materials and metal. These materials contribute to less plastic use, with the LG OLED evo series TVs requiring only 40 percent of the plastic that is used in LCD TVs of the same screen size. Thanks to these efforts, LG has effectively curbed its plastic use by 20,000 tons this year.
LG Soundbar
The latest soundbars contain components fabricated from recycled plastic resin. These parts are UL's Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) certified. Additionally, the soundbars feature polyester jersey fabric made from recycled materials, which complies with the Global Recycled Standard (GRS)*. *4 Materials certified by UL 2809 Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for recycled content applies to 2022 LG Soundbar models S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q, SH7Q, SPQ8-S. Amount of recycled fabric varies by model and LG Soundbar models, which come with polyester jersey fabric made from recyled material that meets Global Recycled Standard, are S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q, SH7Q.
LG tiiun
mini
LG tiiun mini is made from UP (Upcycled Plastic), replacing the conventional plastic used in the previous model (L011W1) with PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic.
LG AeroFurniture
LG AeroFurniture is made by blending PCR (Post Consumer Recycled) plastics, recycled from consumer-used plastic waste, with mineral particles to form a distinctive "TerraZo texture."
Recycling material
Repurpose plastic
Green packaging
Wrap it right
- Making better use of available
resources
We’ve established a sustainable resource strategy. This strategy includes two main components: switching to eco-friendly materials and expanding the use of recycled materials. The company's focus is on plastics, as they have the most serious environmental impact.
We use plastic and iron for most of its products. Plastic usage has grown quickly. Its production will sharply rise. Plastic is produced worldwide in large quantities, but recycling is rare. Decomposing takes longer for it than other materials. This makes it environmentally harmful. We are prioritizing reducing and recycling plastic in product design and development.
In line with its strategy to use sustainable materials, We are making various efforts. It was the first company in Korea to use POSCO's Greenate Certified Steel in its dryers and plans to gradually expand the use of this material. It has been using recycled plastics in its products since 2021, with a goal of using 600,000 tons cumulatively by 2030.
In addition to the eco-friendly materials LG is utilizing, We also continue to research and develop various materials such as glass powder with excellent antibacterial and water-soluble properties, eco-friendly natural refrigerant R290, bioplastics that are biodegradable and have the effect of reducing carbon emissions, and materials utilizing natural ingredients.
- New uses for
packaging materials
We're committed to minimizing our negative impact on the environment, from design to delivery.
We have switched from styrofoam to expanded styrofoam as a buffer material, which reduces environmental pollution and collects and reuse. Our A9 vacuum cleaner, U60A air conditioner outdoor unit, and Victoria kimchi refrigerator are all packaged with recycled cardboard and pulp mold.
Recycled paper is utilized in wireless speakers, earphones, and soundbars. For all TV goods, including OLED TVs, we employ packaging materials that are free of color ink, and for remote-control packaging, we use bio-materials that degrade when buried in the ground.
- *Left: Exsiting packing material, Right: Updated packaging material
Explore more resources
