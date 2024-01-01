Circularity

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Greener with
every step

Imagine a world with no waste.
That's what we strive for with our sustainable cycle.
We're recycling existing materials and inventing
entirely new ones to create sustainable products
that can last a lifetime.

Sustainable cycle

Green goes full circle

The sustainable cycle focuses on environmental factors throughout the
entire product lifecycle, ensuring sustainable and responsible practices.

Sustainable cycle

  • Source materials

    Use materials with lower environmental
    impact such as eco-certified steel and
    recycled plastic

  • Development

    Develop sustainable products to reduce
    environmental impact such as
    energy-efficient products

  • Production

    Reduce greenhouse gas emissions in manufacturing,
    expand usage of renewable energy and minimize
    waste to landfill

  • Package

    Use eco-conscious materials like recycled
    paper and reused Expanded Polystyrene
    (EPS)

  • Use

    Reduce indirect greenhouse gas
    emissions with energy-efficient products

  • Recycling

    Expand e-waste collection amount and
    resource recycling by material from e-waste

Our efforts for a sustainable cycle

E-waste program

Help reduce the amount of e-waste that ends up in landfills and minimize your
impact on the environment, by recycling your old electronics responsibly through our
e-waste program.

Learn more

Sustainable recycling solutions

Redefining recyclable

LG Recycling Center collects old appliances,
separates their materials, and recycles them into
new LG products, creating a virtuous cycle of resources.

Learn more

