We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Greener with
every step
Imagine a world with no waste.
That's what we strive for with our sustainable cycle.
We're recycling existing materials and inventing
entirely new ones to create sustainable products
that can last a lifetime.
Sustainable cycle
Green goes full circle
The sustainable cycle focuses on environmental factors throughout the
entire product lifecycle, ensuring sustainable and responsible practices.
Sustainable cycle
-
Source materials
Use materials with lower environmental
impact such as eco-certified steel and
recycled plastic
-
Development
Develop sustainable products to reduce
environmental impact such as
energy-efficient products
-
Production
Reduce greenhouse gas emissions in manufacturing,
expand usage of renewable energy and minimize
waste to landfill
-
Package
Use eco-conscious materials like recycled
paper and reused Expanded Polystyrene
(EPS)
-
Use
Reduce indirect greenhouse gas
emissions with energy-efficient products
-
Recycling
Expand e-waste collection amount and
resource recycling by material from e-waste
Our efforts for a sustainable cycle
E-waste program
Help reduce the amount of e-waste that ends up in landfills and minimize your
impact on the environment, by recycling your old electronics responsibly through our
e-waste program.
-
Collecting e-wasteE-waste program for
a sustainable future
- We are committed to collecting e-waste to promote circularity. Through our easy, convenient e-waste program, you can help us make a positive impact on the environment, inspire others, and create a better future for all.
-
-
E-waste program (Global)
We provide e-waste collection and processing services reflecting the WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) directive and the requirements of each country. We've expanded our service to 89 regions in 52 countries. (as of the end of 2022)
-
E-waste program (Korea)
We collect large-sized electronic waste by installation specialists visiting customers' homes if the customers request for collection. As well as, we're making it easier than ever to recycle small-sized electronic waste, which has a relatively low recovery rate compared to large appliances. We can collect small-sized e-waste through a designated recovery box at our service center.
Sustainable recycling solutions
Redefining recyclable
LG Recycling Center collects old appliances,
separates their materials, and recycles them into
new LG products, creating a virtuous cycle of resources.
-
LG Recycling CenterSustainable cycle
starting with recycling
-
-
We pursue a ‘sustainable cycle’ that actively practices eco-friendliness throughout the entire lifecycle of home appliances, ranging from product manufacturing to packaging, use, and disposal. Through these processes, we contribute to reducing carbon emissions by extracting new resources from discarded home appliances and using them for the exterior of products or parts.
-
Our recycling process
Step 1
E-waste collection
We collect discarded refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and others in one place.
-
Step 2
Disassembly and shredding
After disassembling the components of collected e-waste, we shred them into uniform sizes.
-
Step 3
Separation and processing of raw materials
We select raw materials that can be recycled from disassembled and shredded e-waste. Steel that sticks to magnets is sorted first, followed by aluminum, copper, and plastic. Waste plastic is transformed into resin pellets, a raw material for recycled plastic, through an additional process.
-
Step 4
Reinvention as a new product
The resin pellets are melted to become recycled plastics for producing our new Home Appliances.
Better for earth
Better for us
We’re dedicated to being
responsible in creating better
technologies for the planet.
We hope you support our mission
and actions.