We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IR events
Follow our performance on a quarterly and annual basis.
2024. 2Q Earnings conference call (Korean/English)
Date: Thursday, July 25th, 2024, 4:00pm (Korea Standard Time)
Earnings release
-
2024extension : pdf2024 2Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2024 1Q Earning release of LGE
-
2023extension : pdf2023 4Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2023 3Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2023 2Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2023 1Q Earning release of LGE
-
2022extension : pdf2022 4Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2022 3Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2022 2Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2022 1Q Earning release of LGE
-
2021extension : pdf2021 4Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2021 3Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2021 2Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2021 1Q Earning release of LGE
-
2020extension : pdf2020 4Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2020 3Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2020 2Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2020 1Q Earning release of LGE
-
2019
-
2018
-
2017
-
2016
-
2015
-
2014
-
2013
-
2012
-
2011
-
2010
-
2009
-
2008
-
2007
-
2006
-
2005
-
2004
-
2003
-
2002
-
2001
-
2023extension : pdf2023 4Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2023 3Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2023 2Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2023 1Q Earning release of LGE
-
2022extension : pdf2022 4Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2022 3Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2022 2Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2022 1Q Earning release of LGE
-
2021extension : pdf2021 4Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2021 3Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2021 2Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2021 1Q Earning release of LGE
-
2020extension : pdf2020 4Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2020 3Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2020 2Q Earning release of LGEextension : pdf2020 1Q Earning release of LGE
-
2019
-
2018
-
2017
-
2016
-
2015
-
2014
-
2013
-
2012
-
2011
-
2010
-
2009
-
2008
-
2007
-
2006
-
2005
-
2004
-
2003
-
2002
-
2001
General shareholders’ meeting
The 22th annual general shareholders’ meeting
|The 22th Annual general shareholders’ meeting
(Mar. 26th, 2024)
|Proposals
|Result
|Approval
ratings (%)
|Normal
Proposal 1: Approval of Proposed FY 2023 Financial Statements
|Passed
|91.9%
|Special
Proposal 2: Approval of amendment on articles of associations
|Passed
|99.6%
|Normal
Proposal 3: New appointment of inside director,
|Passed
|97.0%
|Normal
Proposal 4: New appointment of independent director as an audit committee member,
|Passed
|95.0%
|Normal
Proposal 5: Approval of limits on director compensation
|Passed
|89.0%
The 21th annual general shareholders’ meeting
|The 21st Annual general shareholders’ meeting
(Mar. 27th, 2023)
|Proposals
|Result
|Approval
ratings (%)
|Normal
Proposal 1: Approval of 21st (Jan. 1~Dec. 31,
2022) financial statements
|Passed
|90.3%
|Special
Proposal 2 : Approval of amendment on articles
of incorporation
|Passed
|99.9%
|Normal
Proposal 3 : New appointment of independent
director, Seo Seung-woo
|Passed
|99.8%
|Normal
Proposal 4 : New appointment of audit
committee member, Seo Seung-woo
|Passed
|99.5%
|Normal
Proposal 5 : Approval of limits on director
compensation
|Passed
|88.2%
The 20th annual general shareholders’ meeting
|The 20th Annual general shareholders’ meeting
(Mar. 24th, 2022)
|Proposals
|Result
|Approval
ratings (%)
|Normal
Proposal 1: Approval of 20th (Jan. 1~Dec. 31,
2021) financial statements
|Passed
|89.7%
|Special
Proposal 2 : Approval of amendment on Articles
of Incorporation
|Passed
|99.9%
|Normal
|Proposal 3 : Appointment of Directors
- Proposal 3-1 : Independent director,
Lee Sang-goo
(Re-appointment)
|Passed
|98.1%
- Proposal 3-2 : Independent director,
Yoo Choong-yuel
(New appointment)
|Passed
|99.2%
|Normal
|Proposal 4 : Appointment of audit committee
members
- Proposal 4-1 : Audit committee member,
Lee Sang-goo
|Passed
|96.1%
- Proposal 4-2 : Audit committee member,
Yoo Choong-yuel
(New appointment)
|Passed
|98.8%
|Normal
Proposal 5 : Approval of limits on director
compensation
|Passed
|87.7%
2022 Extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting
|2022 Extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting
(Jan. 7th, 2022)
|Proposals
|Result
|Approval
ratings (%)
|Normal
|Proposal 1: Appointment of directors
- Proposal 1-1 : Non-executive director,
Kwon Bong-seok
(Re-appointment)
|Passed
|98.7%
- Proposal 1-2 : Executive director,
Cho Joo-wan
(New appointment)
|Passed
|99.3%
The 19th Annual general shareholders’ meeting
|The 19th Annual general shareholders’ meeting
(Mar. 24th, 2021)
|Proposals
|Result
|Approval
ratings (%)
|Normal
Proposal 1: Approval of 19th (Jan. 1~Dec. 31,
2020) financial statements
|Passed
|89.5%
|Special
Proposal 2 : Approval of amendment on articles
of incorporation
|Passed
|100.0%
|Normal
Proposal 3 : Re-appointment of executive
director, Bae Doo-yong
|Passed
|98.4%
|Normal
Proposal 4 : New appointment of independent
director to become an audit
Committee Member, Kang Soo-jin
|Passed
|99.1%
|Normal
Proposal 5 : Approval of limits on director
compensation
|Passed
|99.8%
|Special
|Proposal 6 : Approval of the division plan
|Passed
|100.0%