Upcoming/Recent event

2024. 2Q Earnings conference call (Korean/English)

Date: Thursday, July 25th, 2024, 4:00pm (Korea Standard Time)

Earnings release

    • 2024
      extension : pdf
      2024 2Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
      extension : pdf
      2024 1Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
    • 2023
      extension : pdf
      2023 4Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
      extension : pdf
      2023 3Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
      extension : pdf
      2023 2Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
      extension : pdf
      2023 1Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
    • 2022
      extension : pdf
      2022 4Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
      extension : pdf
      2022 3Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
      extension : pdf
      2022 2Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
      extension : pdf
      2022 1Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
    • 2021
      extension : pdf
      2021 4Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
      extension : pdf
      2021 3Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
      extension : pdf
      2021 2Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
      extension : pdf
      2021 1Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
    • 2020
      extension : pdf
      2020 4Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
      extension : pdf
      2020 3Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
      extension : pdf
      2020 2Q Earning release of LGE
      Download Webcasting
      extension : pdf
      2020 1Q Earning release of LGE
      Download
    • 2019
      extension : pdf
      2019 4Q Earning release of LGE
      Download
      extension : pdf
      2019 3Q Earning release of LGE
      Download
      extension : pdf
      2019 2Q Earning release of LGE
      Download
      extension : pdf
      2019 1Q Earning release of LGE
      Download

General shareholders’ meeting

The 22th annual general shareholders’ meeting

The 22th Annual general shareholders’ meeting
(Mar. 26th, 2024)		ProposalsResultApproval
ratings (%)
Normal

Proposal 1: Approval of Proposed FY 2023 Financial Statements

Passed91.9%
Special

Proposal 2: Approval of amendment on articles of associations

Passed99.6%
Normal

Proposal 3: New appointment of inside director,
Kim Change-Tae

Passed97.0%
Normal

Proposal 4: New appointment of independent director as an audit committee member,
Kang Soo-jin

Passed95.0%
Normal

Proposal 5: Approval of limits on director compensation

Passed89.0%

The 21th annual general shareholders’ meeting

The 21st Annual general shareholders’ meeting
(Mar. 27th, 2023)		ProposalsResultApproval
ratings (%)
Normal

Proposal 1: Approval of 21st (Jan. 1~Dec. 31,

                 2022) financial statements

Passed90.3%
Special

Proposal 2 : Approval of amendment on articles

                  of incorporation

Passed99.9%
Normal

Proposal 3 : New appointment of independent

                   director, Seo Seung-woo

Passed99.8%
Normal

Proposal 4 : New appointment of audit

                   committee member, Seo Seung-woo

Passed99.5%
Normal

Proposal 5 : Approval of limits on director

                   compensation

Passed88.2%

The 20th annual general shareholders’ meeting

The 20th Annual general shareholders’ meeting
(Mar. 24th, 2022)		ProposalsResultApproval
ratings (%)
Normal

Proposal 1: Approval of 20th (Jan. 1~Dec. 31,

                 2021) financial statements

Passed89.7%
Special

Proposal 2 : Approval of amendment on Articles

                  of Incorporation

Passed99.9%
NormalProposal 3 : Appointment of Directors　　

    - Proposal 3-1 : Independent director,

                            Lee Sang-goo

                            (Re-appointment)

Passed98.1%

    - Proposal 3-2 : Independent director,

                            Yoo Choong-yuel

                            (New appointment)

Passed99.2%
NormalProposal 4 : Appointment of audit committee
                  members		　　

    - Proposal 4-1 : Audit committee member,

                            Lee Sang-goo
                            (New appointment)

Passed96.1%

    - Proposal 4-2 : Audit committee member,

                            Yoo Choong-yuel

                            (New appointment)

Passed98.8%
Normal

Proposal 5 : Approval of limits on director

                   compensation

Passed87.7%

2022 Extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting 

2022 Extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting
(Jan. 7th, 2022)		ProposalsResultApproval
ratings (%)
NormalProposal 1: Appointment of directors　　

   - Proposal 1-1 : Non-executive director,

                           Kwon Bong-seok

                           (Re-appointment)

Passed98.7%

   - Proposal 1-2 : Executive director,

                           Cho Joo-wan

                           (New appointment)

Passed99.3%

The 19th Annual general shareholders’ meeting

The 19th Annual general shareholders’ meeting
(Mar. 24th, 2021)		ProposalsResultApproval
ratings (%)
Normal

Proposal 1: Approval of 19th (Jan. 1~Dec. 31,

                 2020) financial statements

Passed89.5%
Special

Proposal 2 : Approval of amendment on articles 

                  of incorporation

Passed100.0%
Normal

Proposal 3 : Re-appointment of executive

                   director, Bae Doo-yong

Passed98.4%
Normal

Proposal 4 : New appointment of independent

                  director to become an audit

                  Committee Member, Kang Soo-jin

Passed99.1%
Normal

Proposal 5 : Approval of limits on director

                  compensation

Passed99.8%
SpecialProposal 6 : Approval of the division plan Passed100.0%